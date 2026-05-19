All aboard! LIRR service resumes after three-day strike

LIRR services resumed Tuesday. (File photo)

Long Island Rail Road trains were chugging along the tracks again Tuesday, sparing the region from the nightmare scenario of a rail strike running into Memorial Day weekend.

The MTA and five LIRR unions reached a tentative deal late Monday, ending the three-day walkout — the first since 1994 — after years of stalled contract talks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the agreement a fair deal “that delivers raises for workers while protecting riders and taxpayers.”

The agreement comes as the East End prepares for the first heavy wave of summer traffic ahead of Memorial Day weekend, boosting local restaurants, wineries and shops.

Limited service resumed Tuesday at noon, with full schedules expected back by the evening commute, officials said.

About 3,500 workers across five unions were involved in the walkout, including engineers, signal maintainers, machinists, electrical workers and clerical employees, according to reports.

The strike had forced more than 300,000 daily LIRR riders to drive, work from home or use limited shuttle buses.

The dispute largely came down to pay in the final year of a four-year contract. Union leaders had sought a 5% raise for 2026 after agreeing to retroactive raises of 3% for 2023, 3% for 2024 and 3.5% for 2025, according to published reports.

The MTA offered 3%, plus lump-sum payments it said would bring the package closer to 4.5%. Union leaders called that a gimmick.

The final deal still needs union ratification. Full terms have yet to be released.