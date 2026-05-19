Riverhead gas station fails underage alcohol-sale check, police say

(Credit: Daniel Franc file photo)

One Riverhead gas station failed an underage alcohol-sale check Monday after police visited 18 locations across town, authorities said.

Valero Gas at 1356 Old Country Road was the only location where an employee allegedly sold alcohol during the check, according to a Riverhead Police Department media release.

The department’s COPE Division conducted the visits with the Riverhead Community Awareness Program as part of an effort to reduce alcohol sales to people under 21, police said.

Valero employee Ilyas Cakir, 67, was charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, a class A misdemeanor. The North Bay Shore man was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket for a future court date.

Police said the other 17 locations passed the check.