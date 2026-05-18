Taste of Westhampton Beach brings dozens of East End’s culinary delights under giant tent

It’s just over a month away!

Southforker’s 4th annual Taste of Westhampton Beach is set for Saturday, June 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. — sure to be the culinary celebration of the season — on the Great Lawn in downtown Westhampton Beach, on the corner of Main Street and Potunk Lane. Under the giant tent, attendees will find unlimited samplings from some of the East End’s finest purveyors of food and drink along with plenty of opportunities for dancing, mixing and mingling!

For a list of participating vendors and to purchase tickets, see Southforker.com.