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Taste of Westhampton Beach brings dozens of East End’s culinary delights under giant tent

By Emily Toy

It’s just over a month away!

Southforker’s 4th annual Taste of Westhampton Beach is set for Saturday, June 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. — sure to be the culinary celebration of the season — on the Great Lawn in downtown Westhampton Beach, on the corner of Main Street and Potunk Lane. Under the giant tent, attendees will find unlimited samplings from some of the East End’s finest purveyors of food and drink along with plenty of opportunities for dancing, mixing and mingling!

For a list of participating vendors and to purchase tickets, see Southforker.com.

Emily Toy is a lifestyle reporter for southforker. A Sag Harbor native and enthusiast for all-things East End, she earned her journalism degree from Buffalo State College and worked as both a freelance and staff reporter for several local publications, most notably The Independent. She’s also had an extensive career as both a bartender and waitress, having survived working at a plethora of establishments across her beloved Hamptons home for over 20 years. Through these two mediums, she’s been able to connect to and serve the people of the East End, no pun intended of course.

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