Summer in the kitchen at Suffolk’s Culinary Arts Program

At the Suffolk County Community College Culinary Arts Center, students will be cooking at camp this summer. (Credit: Suffolk County Community College)

It’s never too early to get acquainted with the kitchen, and at the Suffolk County Community College Culinary Arts Center (20 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-548-3700) children in grades eight through 12 will get to do just that.

With two different start dates to choose from for the five-day program (Monday, July 6 or Monday, July 20), the Suffolk Summer Culinary Camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, where students deep dive into food prep in hot and cold kitchen labs, making Italian, Asian, Greek, Mexican and American cuisines. They will also tap into the fundamentals of baking and pastry arts while breaking daily for self-prepared lunches.

At the end of each week, family members and guests are invited in for a luncheon, where the young chefs can showcase their week’s work while receiving toques and certificates of completion.

“One of the best things about this program are the tangible assets at the end of the day,” says Andrew Fawcett, Associate Dean for Institutional Advancement at SCCC. “Sometimes in other programs, it’s difficult to see what you’re working towards and in a program like this, you get to actually smell and touch and eat what you’ve been working on.”

Suffolk County Community College staff; Andrea Glick, professor of culinary arts; and Meghan Saccone, adjunct instructor of culinary arts will oversee instruction both weeks.

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