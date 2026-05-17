Blotter: Two arrested for alleged DWI

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from May 3 to May 9:

Riverhead residents Danilson Cabrera Videz, 25, and Adolfo Palencia Castellanos, 24, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Joseph Newman, 37, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Dino Blanco Jr., 19, of Hampton Bays was arrested for alleged assault.

Shakeem Smith, 27, of Mastic Beach and Daevonna Smith, 33, of Riverhead were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Christian Baltaian, 44, of Flushing was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.

Haroon Mahmud, 35, of Northport was arrested for alleged obstruction of breathing.

Jesus Reyes Amaya, 21, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Jermaine Booker, 54, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged trespass.

Jerry Edwards, 62, of Riverhead was arrested on an outstanding warrant.



Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.