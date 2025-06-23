Riverhead Town Board green lights Scott’s Pointe

(Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

Scott’s Pointe received its final stamp of approval from the Riverhead Town Board last week for its amended site plan to legalize its already-built go kart track and pickleball courts, as well as permitting an interior storage space to be used as a catering and event room.

At the end of last month, the Riverhead Town Board granted preliminary approval for the Island Water Park Corp. site plan, with six conditions — all of which were “adequately addressed,” according to the town board resolution.

However, not all of the conditions imposed by the town board were fully met before this final approval, specifically the outstanding New York State Department of Environmental Conservation violations and closing out its mine reclamation permit used to create the 19-acre man-made lake.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard said he and Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio met with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials recently to discuss Scott’s Pointe and the NYSDEC gave “their full blessing” for the water park operator to continue on with its remediation while in operation.

Island Water Park Corp. and the NYSDEC reached a settlement — called an order on consent — where both parties agreed as long as the water park operator is in compliance, the violations will be “continuing” and DEC enforcement ongoing until the site is fully remediated.

The NYSDEC “shall not institute any action or proceeding for penalties or other relief described,” the resolution stated, and the business can go forth with its operations while the mine permit is still active.

“The consent order indicates that the DEC is aware of the activities of the property and has no objection to the proposed activities subject to Island Water Park’s compliance with terms of consent order,” town attorney Erik Howard said. “In terms of reclaiming the mine, [it] gives them additional time to vegetate the banks of the lake.”

In the preliminary site plan approval, Island Water Park Corp. was instructed to obtain a Freshwater Wetlands Jurisdictional Determination from the NYSDEC. Kevin Jennings from the NYSDEC said in an email to Island Water Park Corp. on June 13 that “activities that took place before [January 1, 2025] would not have needed a Freshwater Wetlands Permit at your site.”

The town board considered this email as “adequately addressing” this condition, the resolution stated, and if the NYSDEC required further review and approval under Freshwater Wetlands regulations, the applicant would have to comply. The News-Review attempted to contact Mr. Jennings to clarify his email, but did not receive a response by press time.

The water park operator was also asked in the preliminary approval to satisfy the fire marshal chief’s comments from February, which called for the requirement of an emergency responder radio coverage system in the existing building; an additional fire hydrant if there is an exterior storage for flammable gas farther than 400 feet from an existing hydrant; an approved water supply for fire protection; and a facility for hazardous materials. Island Water Park must comply with national emergency and safety standards for operating motorsports venues.

All the necessary fire marshal permits for the site plan were obtained and upon final inspections by the Riverhead Town Fire Marshal, the town board determined this condition was satisfied.

Additionally, the current site plan must be revised to include a barrier around the outside of the racetrack to control stormwater management and erosion into the lake. A property covenant must also be filed through the Town Attorney’s office agreeing the track will be used for go-karts only; the use of any other type of vehicle is prohibited.

Scott’s Pointe confirmed on its website the grand opening of its go-kart track will be on Saturday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The business teased the opening on its Facebook page the day after the town board meeting.

Town officials also confirmed water park visitors were allowed to swim in the lake as of last week.

“[The DEC] were comfortable enough with the current process and what’s going on, they’re also going to be monitoring to make sure that [Scott’s Pointe] finish up what they have to finish up, but they were comfortable with giving permission for it to run a full-scale operation,” Mr. Hubbard said.

Ken Meyers, project manager for Island Water Park, declined to comment on the final site plan approval for Scott’s Pointe. Councilwoman Denise Merrifield, who has been previously vocal on her opposition, was the sole no vote on the resolution.

Kathy McGraw of Northville criticized the Riverhead Town Board at Tuesday night’s meeting for going through with its final approval of the amended site plan application.

“Why are you giving final approval to the site plan when at least two of your conditions have not been met,” Ms. McGraw asked. “This board sometimes positions itself as being tough with Island Water Park — this approval is anything but tough, just another cave in to the serial offender.”