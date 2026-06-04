Riverhead pastor to lead CAP’s annual Say NO to Drugs March

Students and community members gather outside Pulaski Street School during last year’s Riverhead Community Awareness Program Say NO to Drugs March. The annual event returns Friday, June 5. (Riverhead CAP courtesy photo)

The Rev. Cynthia A. Liggon, who became the first female senior pastor of the century-old First Baptist Church of Riverhead this year, will lead the Riverhead Community Awareness Program’s 39th annual Say NO to Drugs March on Friday, June 5.

The march aims to prevent substance abuse, educate young people and the broader community and promote healthy decision-making.

The Rev. Liggon, who grew up in Riverhead, said her message to students is direct: “Become the best version of you,” she said, adding that “drugs and alcohol rob you of the essence of who you are.”



The parade will start in front of Pulaski Street School at 9:45 a.m., then head south on Roanoke Avenue. It will turn west on Second Street past Riverhead Town Hall before returning to Pulaski Street School by way of Griffing Avenue and Hallett Avenue.

The Rev. Cynthia A. Liggon, who took over as senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Riverhead this year, will lead Riverhead CAP’s Say NO to Drugs March. (Credit: Ana Borruto file photo)

Pulaski Street School students, administrators, faculty and staff will march alongside Riverhead community members, Riverhead CAP, Riverhead Central School District leaders, local elected officials, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 1742 and the Rev. Liggon.

After the march, there will be a ceremony on the school steps, where dignitaries and the Rev. Liggon will address students and promote positive decision-making. Following the ceremony, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 1742 will serve a picnic lunch to students, community members and guests.

“Regardless of our own personal experience, the well-being of our youth should be the focus of our community,” she told Riverhead CAP.

The nonprofit’s “Too Good for Drugs” program, which is taught by community volunteers and student peer leaders, culminates in the “annual Say NO to Drugs March.”

At last year’s event, New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri was among the participants leading the parade.

Since 2014, Riverhead CAP has collected 15,000 pounds of medication through its substance abuse prevention and medication disposal efforts.