It was a jubilant celebration and a packed house at First Baptist Church of Riverhead as the congregation welcomed the Rev. Cynthia Liggon — the first woman senior pastor in its 100-year history.

Hallelujahs erupted in the historic church at 1018 Northville Turnpike as the Rev. Dr. Charles Coverdale passed the torch to the Rev. Liggon at her official pastoral installation on Saturday, Feb. 21.



The Rev. Coverdale, who served as senior pastor of the church for 43 years before retiring at the end of 2025, is now its senior pastor emeritus.

His successor is a Riverhead native and fourth-generation member of First Baptist who served under the Rev. Coverdale’s wing. She was his assistant pastor for more than 30 years. During the acts of installation, the Rev. Coverdale led the charge to his successor at her request, which he said was a “great honor.”

“You have traveled with me: not only through scripture, but through places, some religious, some theological, some where they just taught you how to govern, how to live and how to treat people right — every time I turned around, you were right by my side,” the Rev. Coverdale said. “I charge you. Not to sit down on your talents. I charge you not to turn right or left, but to move directly forward. I charge you to call the name of God in times of praise and worship and in times of sorrow…you are his Light, because His light is in you.”

The Rev. Liggon is an ordained clergy with the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York and USA. She graduated with distinction as valedictorian from St. Joseph’s University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management. She is a magna cum laude graduate of New Brunswick Theological Seminary, where she earned a master of divinity degree.

She also participates in prison ministry at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, where she conducts religious services and individual pastoral counseling with inmates.

As senior pastor, the Rev. Liggon will continue her ministerial responsibilities of preaching, teaching and leading other religious services while guiding the church’s overall vision. She will continue her predecessor’s efforts to bring the Family Community Life Center to fruition, manage the Open Arms Care Center and continue mission outreach initiatives in the church’s local community.

“We must work together to bring about change,” the Rev. Liggon said during her closing remarks. “Everybody of every race, creed or color, everybody of every sexual orientation, we must work together to bring about change in this community. I want you to know from the bottom of my heart and with all the love that I have, I’m not interested in doing one thing that does not benefit everybody.”

The ceremony opened with a procession of the clergy. Then the Rev. Liggon walked arm-in-arm with Deacon James Branch Jr. to the beat of “I Know Who I Am” by Sinach. The rest of the installation service included scripture readings, tribute songs, dance performances and acknowledgements from dignitaries, including Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin, Town Board members and Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio.

“Pastor Liggon and I met over 20 years ago as we walked, a follower of Christ into Christ’s presence, and I knew then, what 1 Peter 3:15 said: ‘Always be prepared to give an answer for the hope that you have, but do it with gentleness, respect and love,'” said Mr. Halpin, who led North Shore Christian Church in Riverhead before his successful run for supervisor last November. “You embody that, and I’m excited to see where this church goes under your leadership for the next 30 years.”

Her two adult children, Brenden and Lauren Liggon; her mother, Emma; sister Dhonna Goodale; and many other extended family members beamed with pride during the installation.

The Rev. Liggon accepted presentations of the Bible by the church’s first lady emerita, Sister Shirley Coverdale, her robe by Mr. Branch, the hymnal by longtime choir director Sister Rosa Palmore and the keys to the church by ministry trustee Anita Obie.

“I cannot wait to see what God is going to do with this congregation, in these coming days, and weeks, and months, and years, under your leadership as you guide us with this word and as we mature into the fullness of Christ Jesus,” Ms. Coverdale said while presenting the Rev. Liggon with her Bible. “God bless you.”