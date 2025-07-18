Riverhead considers zoning change to boost affordable housing

First Baptist Church on Northville Turnpike in Riverhead. (Credit: file photo)

Revisions to a particular Riverhead Town zoning code could authorize more essential affordable housing projects in the area, and specifically help get the decades-long proposal for the Riverhead First Baptist Church’s community center off the ground.

The proposal to change the town’s Community Benefit Zoning Use District received overwhelming support from residents at Tuesday’s town board meeting, as many in the audience — and town board officials — have wanted to see the Family Community Life Center come to fruition since it was first proposed by Pastor Charles and Shirley Coverdale in 1988.

“This is a carefully planned, intentional and comprehensive plan of its own, completely for the benefit of the people of Riverhead, for all the talk that we’ve done about accessory dwelling units and so on, this is not just a dream, it is the path to implementation,” Mark Haubner, Aquebogue resident and member of the Comprehensive Plan Update team said. “The name itself embodies the care and concern from which this project comes: Family Community Life Center — each of these words has meaning beyond just the title itself.”

In collaboration with builder Georgica Green Ventures, LLC, the mixed-use, transit-oriented development proposal also known as The Northville Commons calls for the construction of a 10,000 square-foot community center and 80 affordable apartment units on nearly 13 acres of the First Baptist Church’s land on Northville Turnpike.

Part of the vision for The Northville Commons is to create a 24-hour childcare facility, assistance for seniors, mental health support, after-school programs and other wellness and recreational offerings, such as a gymnasium, indoor track and multi-sport practice space for year-round public use.

In addition, the Coverdales plan to set aside units for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Dawn Thomas, the town’s community development administrator, presented the potential Community Benefit Zoning code revisions at a town board work session on July 10, where she mentioned the changes would allow for additional workforce housing on lots larger than 10 acres. Furthermore, 10 percent of units built for a CBD development would be available for ownership, such as condos.

A public community center would be allowed as well to provide educational and recreational services such as daycare, senior services, caregiver support, nutrition and wellness programs, performing arts space, fitness facilities, and more to tenants and the general public.

Both the rental and homeownership units will be offered to residents who fall between 50 and 130% of the Area Median Income guidelines for Suffolk and Nassau counties, which $164,900 annually, according to 2025 data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The AMI for Riverhead specifically is roughly $75,000 annually, said Councilman Bob Kern at the work session.

“We house a lot of the workforce for the North and South Fork, but it’s important for our community to have people who can invest, live and take pride in the community,” Ms. Thomas said. “It’s [about] regular people with a job, who are trying to get by and not have to drive 40 miles to work everyday. [People who] just [want to] be part of a community, be able to take your child to the little league … to be able to use the local library — all of those things that become harder when you live further away from where you work.”

Governor Kathy Hochul announced earlier this month more than $36 million was awarded to 48 projects across the state through its County Infrastructure Grant Program. The Northville Commons received $1 million through this program, and was the only infrastructure project on Long Island awarded funding. This money will contribute to the creation of an on-site sewage treatment plant, new sidewalks and landscaping.

“This is something that I’ve supported from day one … I think it’s going to be a huge benefit to the Town of Riverhead and to our local people,” Supervisor Tim Hubbard said. “We’re losing too many young people [who are] moving off Long Island, [because they] can’t afford to live here and the cost is very expensive. I think this is going to be a project in the right direction in keeping our young people here.”

The town board approved the resolution to bring the matter of the Community Benefit Zoning code amendment to a public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m., which was met with applause from the audience.