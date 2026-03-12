Community Calendar of Events: March 12, 2026

Fundraisers

Thursday, March 12, 3:30-4:30 and 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Corned Beef & Cabbage takeout dinners from East End Lions Club Foundation and Ammirati’s of Love Lane in Mattituck. Choice of corned beef and cabbage or chicken parmesan; salad, bread, dessert included. Tickets $30: 631-745-2437. Proceeds to support the Guide Dog Foundation, Canine Companions, American Vet Dogs and local needs.

Saturday, March 14, 5-7 p.m.: Bingo Night hosted by Oysterponds Historical Society at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. An evening of fun for everyone. All proceeds benefit OHS. Tickets are $10 and include two bingo cards, snacks, beverages and a chance to win fun prizes.

Sunday, March 15, 1-7 p.m.: St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner to benefit Greenport students at Townsend Manor Inn, 714 Main St., Greenport. Held by Greenport PTO. Soft drinks included with dinner, cash bar available. Pot of Gold 50/50 raffle. Tickets: $35, in advance; $40 at the door. Registration: [email protected].

Saturday, March 21, 10-11:30 a.m.: St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Shuffle 5K, from Tasker Park, Carroll Avenue, Peconic, to Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Benefits Mattituck-Cutchogue Booster Club. Refreshments for all participants. Jogging strollers welcome. Ticket prices vary depending on registration date. Information: runsignup.com.

Saturday, March 21, 9 a.m.: Kings Park 15K hosted by Greater Long Island Running Club at at Veterans Memorial Park, 5789 Middle Country Road, Wading River. One loop starting and finishing next to the hockey rink. Post-event activities include food, refreshments, DJ, raffles. Proceeds donated to local charities. Tickets $50: glirc.org.

Holiday

Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m.: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with CAST at Treiber Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Irish breakfast on the main floor. Irish step dance performance and workshop by Alex Cuniff from Ciara Greene School of Irish Step Dancing. Doors open 9:30 a.m. Free. Registration required: e.givesmart.com.

Saturday, March 14, 10:30 a.m.: Third annual Raising of the Irish Flag on the north lawn of George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Riverhead. Join Supervisor Halpin and Riverhead Town Board. Free.

Saturday, March 14, 1:15 p.m.: March with Cutchogue Civic Association in the Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade, meeting on Harbor Lane next to Old Burying Ground. Civic pride is energizing and the whole town will be there! Information: cutchoguefiredept.org.

Lectures

Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m.: ‘Southold During the Revolutionary War’ with Southold Town historian Amy Folk in the Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. Sponsored by the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council & Museums. Free. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Monday, March 16, 4-5 p.m.: ‘Health Care Close to Home’ with Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital physicians Dr. Alison Madden, gynecology; Dr. John Roe, orthopedic and sports medicine; Dr. Luke Swaszek, general surgery and advanced wound care; and Dr. Ashton Stanton, physiatry/spine and sports medicine, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Free. Registration required: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m.: ‘Nineteenth Century Utopia,’ led by history professor Nancy Corso, Brecknock Hall, 1 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Part of Peconic Landing’s Celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary series. Free. Registration required: friendsforbrecknockhall.org.

Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m.: ‘Labraunda: A Sanctuary from 500 B.C.E. in Western Turkey,’ led by archaeologist Olivier Henry, Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. The significance of the ancient site of Labraunda in Caria and how it shaped the Mediterranean world. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Saturday, March 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: ‘America’s Founding Fathers: Benjamin Franklin’ presented by Charles Gueli, in the meeting room at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. The first of a monthly lecture series. Free. Registration required: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturday, March 21, 3-4:30 p.m.: ‘Southold and the Revolution’ with Southold Town historian Amy Folk at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Saturday, March 21, 5-7 p.m.: ‘Expanding Access to the Water: The New Horizons Initiative,’ led by Jeff Bresnahan, head sailing coach at Connecticut College and director of sailing at Shelter Island Yacht Club, East End Seaport Museum, 100 Third St., Greenport. First of the museum’s Spring Speaker Series. Tickets: $20, nonmembers; $10, members. Registration: eastendseaport.org.

Tuesday, March 24, 1 p.m.: ‘Eat to Heal’ presented by SBELIH and Slow Food East End experts Stacey Isaacs and Becky Chidester at Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. How simple food choices can boost energy, support immunity and enhance overall well‑being. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Thursday, March 26, 1 p.m.: ‘The Nautical Origins of Everyday Sayings’ presented by author Cynthia Barrett, Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Inspired by her book, “Three Sheets to the Wind.” Free. Registration required: southoldhistorical.org.

Meetings

Thursday, March 19, 5-6:30 p.m.: “What Does it Take to Farm on the North Fork?” with Peconic Land Trust’s Dan Heston, Salt Air Farm’s Prudence Wickham Heston and Priscilla and Les Howard of Priscilla’s Farm at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. Free. Information: cutchoguecivic.org.

Music

Sunday, March 15, 3-4 p.m.: Gene Casey in concert at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Local favorite is back for a solo performance. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Sunday, March 15, 4:30 p.m.: Piano trio in concert, featuring pianist Jasmine Nagano, violinist Amadi Azikiwe and cellist Amy Kang, Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Includes works by Florence Price, Astor Piazzolla and Johannes Brahms. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Saturday, March 21, 6-8 p.m.: Spring Country Barn Dance in the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Live music and dance. Led by acclaimed caller Chart Guthrie. All are welcome. Dress comfortably. Admission: $35, ages 13 and up; $5, ages 5-12; free, children under 5. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Sunday, March 22, 2 p.m.: ‘Exploring the Great Romantics’ with concert pianist Solomon Eichner at North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham. An exploration of how the era’s geniuses pushed piano to new emotional and technical heights Free. Registration required: northshorepubliclibrary.org.

Sunday, March 22, 1:30 p.m.: ‘Women of Broadway,’ performed by singer Yvette Malavet-Blum and pianist Al Koll, Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. Cabaret show honoring the women of Broadway, featuring songs from “Carousel,” “South Pacific,” “Wicked” and more. Registration required: riverheadlibrary.org.

The natural world

Friday, March 13, 7-9 p.m.: Stargazing Night at Silver Sands, at The Boathouse, 1400 Silvermere Road, Greenport. Explore galaxies near and far through high-powered telescopes on the beach overlooking Pipes Cove, guided by Custer Observatory’s team. Only 40 spots available. Tickets: $15, adults; $5, children. Information: custerobservatory.org.

Tuesday, March 17, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom at Paul Stoutenburgh Preserve, 63445 Main Road, Southold. Winter waterfowl, with potential to see some osprey. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m.-noon: Early Spring Earth Day Cleanup with North Fork Environmental Council, at Moore’s Woods Trailhead on Route 25, the dead end of Webb Street or Monsell Trail at North Street. Bring gloves, tick spray, wagons or grabbers. Information: nfec1.org.

Saturday, March 21, 7 p.m.: ‘The Messier Marathon,’ an all-night event at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. A classic deep-sky observing challenge attempting to view all 110 objects in the Messier Catalog. Tickets: $10, general admission; free, members. Limited space. Registration strongly encouraged: custerobservatory.org.

Thursday, March 26, 10:30 a.m.: ‘Weed Identification and Management in the Natural Landscape,’ presented by Spadefoot Ecosystem Solutions’ Frank Piccininni and The Long Island Conservancy, at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Outdoor program, dress accordingly. Free. Registration required: [email protected].

The written word

Saturday, March 14, 3 p.m.: Author Caroline Sutton talks about her book, “Eyes in the Soles of My Feet: From Horseshoe Crabs to Sycamores,” at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Free. Copies available for purchase. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Sunday, March 22, 2 p.m.: “Historic School Houses of Long Island,” discussed by author Zach Studenroth, Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. Sponsored by the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council & Museums. Book talk and signing. Free. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; every Thursday, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Friday, March 20, 5-7 p.m.: Opening reception for ‘The Suite Spot,’ featuring artwork by Bennett Sykes Blackburn, Cathleen Ficht and Christie Jones, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Mixed-media exhibit. All welcome.

Through March 29: MLK Portrait Project 2026 featuring works by Long Island high school students and presented by East End Arts & Humanities Council, at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through March: “Three Sisters”: Lee Cleary, Ann Romeo and Patricia Olstad, in the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. A collection of acrylics, watercolors and fiber art of landscapes and whimsy. Artist’s reception Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments served. All are welcome. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through March: ‘North Fork Up Close,’ a group photography show, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. The varied rhythms of life across the region, seen with care and attention by local photographers. Artists’ reception Sunday, March 8, from 1-3 p.m. Free. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through April 11: ‘Sparkling Through Adversity: Depression Glass of the 1930s,’ Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free, members; $5, adult non-members; $3, non-member seniors over 60; $1, children 17 and under. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

March 1-Aug. 22: “Visions of Freedom,” a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc., in the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Opening reception Saturday, March 14, 1-3 p.m. Light refreshments served. Tickets: free, members; $5, non-members. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.