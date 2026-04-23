North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers

default

House of the Week:

Set atop the Long Island Sound bluffs, this five-bedroom, 5.5-bath home offers private beach access and a “resort-style” backyard with a heated saltwater pool. Inside, a chef’s kitchen with a waterfall island, multiple bedroom balconies, flexible living spaces and a walk-out basement complete a “refined” retreat.

Location: Greenport

Price: $2,250,000

Broker: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, Greenport Office, 631-477-0013

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 13, 2026.

Aquebogue (11931)

Jerome Pizzuto to Dorothy Sanchez, 250 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-86-2-8.003) (R) $899,000

Baiting Hollow (11933)

Anthony Portillo to James & Susan Love, 104 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-4) (R) $480,000

Calverton (11933)

Estate of Edward Partridge to 86 Industrial Road LLC, 3968 Middle Country Road (600-98-1-16.003) (R) $4,785,000

Estate of Edward Partridge to Calverton Soils & Stone LLC, 4070 Middle Country Road (600-98-1-16.005) (C) $4,000,000



Mattituck (11952)

Susan Karten to Joseph Kelly & Lauren Sawyer, 2455 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-114-9-14.001) (R) $2,092,000

Howard Morgan to Kevin & Dena Murphy, 2230 Sigsbee Road (1000-144-1-19) (R) $625,000



Peconic (11958)

Peter & Irene Treiber to Christine Kuhlmann, 585 Peconic Lane (1000-75-5-4) (R) $650,000

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965) Puls Family Trust to Charity Robey & Steven Forman, 27 Country Club Drive (700-1-1-99) (R) $1,725,000

Wading River (11972)

Christine Dalvano to Thomas Dalvano, 1231 Wading River Manor Road (600-115-1-13) (R) $127,500



(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)