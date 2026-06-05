TRMG staffers awarded journalism honors from Press Club of Long Island

Amy Zavatto, Amanda Olsen, Angela Colangelo and Stephanie Villani after the Press Club of Long Island awards banquet in Woodbury. (Credit: Cory Olsen courtesy)

The Times Review Media Group hauled in several top honors at the Press Club of Long Island’s 2026 media awards Thursday — including three first-place prizes across its publications.

TRMG — publisher of The Suffolk Times, Riverhead News-Review and Shelter Island Reporter, as well as Northforker and Southforker magazines — also earned a second-place award and three third-place nods at the annual ceremony, held at the Inn at Fox Hollow in Woodbury, Long Island.

“This recognition from the Press Club of Long Island is well deserved and we are very grateful for our team and their work,” TRMG publisher Andrew Olsen said Friday.

Digital editor Angela Colangelo captured first place in the Best Headline category for a front-page banner in the News-Review. She crafted “Dems make it Halpin” after local pastor Jerry Halpin stunned Republican incumbent Tim Hubbard in the supervisor’s race.

Northforker editor-in-chief Amy Zavatto earned first in the Food & Beverage Narrative category for her piece, “PawPaw Turns 10,” on the long-standing North Fork pop-up from local chef Taylor Knapp, while former Times Review staffer Amanda Olsen won first for a Narrative Environment feature for Northforker with her oyster industry story, “For the LIOGA, Oysters Are No Shell Game.”

The magazine also walked away with second-place honors in the Business Narrative category for Northforker senior editor Stephanie Villani’s report on Peeko Oysters, “Flipping the Script.”

PawPaw Turns 10: After a decade of satiating surprises, chef Taylor Knapp remains inspired For the LIOGA, oysters are no shell game Flipping the Script: Innovations keep Peeko Oysters going strong

“I am incredibly proud of my team at Northforker and Southforker. We publish 17 print issues a year as well as new stories every day on our two websites — to be recognized for our hard work certainly feels good,” Ms. Zavatto said.

TRMG staffer Ana Borruto’s work for the News-Review was recognized with two third-place awards, in the Narrative Profile and Narrative Environment categories. The profile, “9/11 survivor: Kevin Shea of Baiting Hollow,” told Mr. Shea’s harrowing story of being a survivor of 9/11 and his run for town board. Ms. Borruto’s environment story focused on illegal dumping on Youngs Avenue.

Veteran journalist Michael Lewis, who covers sports as a contributor for The Suffolk Times, also took home a third-place prize in the Narrative Sports Feature category for his moving piece about Greenport High School basketball player Aaron Hubbard.

The annual Press Club of Long Island awards recognize excellence in journalism across Long Island in print, digital, broadcast and student media. This year’s contest was judged by members of the Los Angeles Press Club.