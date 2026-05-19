Who’s running for Riverhead and SWR school boards in today’s budget votes

Voters will decide on school budgets and board members (Tara Smith file photo).

Today is decision day for Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River voters, who will weigh proposed school budgets and choose among several candidates competing for seats on their respective boards of education.

Voting runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Riverhead and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Shoreham-Wading River.

Riverhead High School. (File photo)

The proposed 2026-27 budget for the Riverhead Central School District is $218.9 million — a 3.52% increase that stays within the state tax levy cap.

Much of the increase is tied to special education spending. The district has set aside roughly $40.2 million for programs serving students with disabilities, a roughly $2.7 million increase from the current school year. Special education transportation alone is projected to rise by $1.4 million.

There are no reductions to existing programs, including athletics, music, drama and other student clubs. Under the budget proposal, the Dual Language program will continue at Riley, Roanoke, Aquebogue and Phillips elementary schools. Staffing adjustments will remain flexible throughout the summer to best meet student needs.

Who is running for Riverhead school board?

Three current school board members are seeking reelection: Erica Murphy, Cynthia Redmond and Julio Gonzalez, who stepped in last July after board member Brian Connelly resigned.

Both Ms. Murphy and Ms. Redmond were first elected to the Riverhead Board of Education in 2023.

Ms. Murphy lives in Manorville with her two children in the Riverhead Central School District. She works as a senior staff accountant at a public accounting firm and holds a Master of Business Administration in accounting. She is a retired 20-year senior master sergeant from the New York Air National Guard. Previously, she served as treasurer for the Riley Avenue Parents’ Association.

An Aquebogue resident, Ms. Redmond has two children who attend Riverhead schools. She is a former PTO vice president and is currently president of the Riverhead Boys Lacrosse Booster Club. A graduate with a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Stony Brook, she is a community prevention specialist at Riverhead Community Awareness Program, Inc. She has worked in children and family services for more than 25 years.

Mr. Gonzalez is a Riverhead resident with twin boys in the school district. He holds a master’s degree in special education, an MFA, an MS in mental health counseling and a doctorate in developmental psychology. He is a special education professor at SUNY Old Westbury and has worked in special education for more than 30 years. He is also the lead education specialist on childhood trauma for the STRYDD Center at Northwell Health and Long Island Jewish Hospital. He operates a clinical practice in downtown Riverhead.

Two newcomers — Jasmine Corwin and Natasha Cooks — are also running.

Ms. Corwin is a Riverhead resident who has lived in the school district for 18 years. She is a stay-at-home mother and a graduate of Mattituck High School. She has a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oneonta in communications with a minor in public relations. Her three children attend Riverhead schools and she is vice president of the Aquebogue PTO.

A 30-year school district resident, Ms. Cooks is a social worker who lives in Calverton. Two of her children currently attend Riverhead schools, while another graduated in 2021. She holds an associate degree from Suffolk County Community College, as well as both a Bachelor of Social Work and Master of Social Work from Stony Brook University.

The three candidates who receive the highest number of votes will be elected to full terms starting July 1 and ending June 30, 2029. The candidate with the fourth-highest number of votes will serve a partial, one-year term beginning May 19 and ending June 30, 2027.

Voters can cast their ballots at the Riverhead High School gymnasium from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shoreham-Wading River High School (Nicole Wagner file photo).

The Shoreham-Wading River Central School District has proposed a $90 million budget for the 2026-27 academic year, a 0.8% increase with a tax levy that remains within the allowable cap at 2.84%. The budget maintains all current programs and services.

District enrollment has declined by 15%, leading to staffing reductions through attrition rather than layoffs. Six teaching positions are being eliminated through retirements, saving the district roughly $1.7 million next year.

The proposed budget also includes funding for the settled teachers’ contract, providing nearly 4.75% raises for most staff members, along with a new AI elective at the high school. Planned facility improvements include parking lot repairs at Miller Avenue School. Under this spending plan, the universal free school meal program would expand to include breakfast.

Who is running for Shoreham-Wading River School Board?

There are three spots open on the Board of Education, each carrying three-year terms. Incumbents Katie Anderson and Henry Perez are running against newcomers Daniel McGuire, Erin Saunders-Morano and Jessie Sidewitz.

Ms. Anderson is a mom of three children, two of whom are currently enrolled in SWR schools and one who has graduated. She began her career in publishing, then worked in technical writing and real estate. With her English degree, she was inspired by her daughter to pursue a career in education. For the last two years, she has worked in the classroom as a 10th-grade Integrated Co-Teaching, or ICT, teacher. She was first elected in 2017 and hopes to continue the momentum of collective governance, turning challenges into long-term improvements and building consensus.

Mr. Perez has called Wading River home for the last 25 years. He has two sons currently enrolled in the high school. During his nine years on the school board, he said he has developed a deep understanding of district finances, legislative priorities, health and safety and facilities planning. Beyond the school board, he is vice president of the Wading River Civic Association and is in tune with local issues. He has also served on the Brookhaven National Lab Community Council for the last seven years. As a state-licensed professional engineer, he said he brings technical expertise that aids in planning decisions, oversight of capital improvements and upcoming energy performance contracts.

Ms. Sidewitz is a Miller Avenue Elementary alumna who is raising her two children in the SWR school district. She has worked as a teacher in Central Islip for the last 15 years and served as chairperson of the SWR Legislative Committee. She advocates for a strong UPK program at Shoreham-Wading River schools. If elected, she wants to focus on class sizes, modern curricula, thoughtful professional development and careful spending.

Mr. McGuire is a 25-year Shoreham resident with three children, one who graduated and two currently enrolled in Shoreham-Wading River schools. He holds an accounting degree with a minor in business administration from SUNY Albany. He is also a certified public accountant. After working in the financial field for several years, he earned education degrees at Dowling College with additional certifications in elementary and business education. For more than 25 years, he has taught special education. Coming from both the financial and educational sectors, he said he brings a unique perspective and wants to carefully review district spending if elected to the SWR school board.

Ms. Saunders-Morano is a Shoreham mother of two SWR graduates and one current high school student. She is a special education teaching assistant with nearly a decade of classroom experience in a variety of settings. More recently, she completed training in the Science of Reading and is an advocate for constant learning. She has served in several leadership roles within school district groups and committees, including as president of the Wading River School PTA, founding member of WHAM and chair of the Space and Facilities Committee. If elected, she wants to center all students in every decision, maintain reasonable class sizes and strengthen special education programs across the district.

Other propositions

Two additional propositions are also on the SWR ballot.

Proposition No. 2 authorizes the conveyance of a small, unused parcel at 100 Randall Road to Brookhaven Town to complete a road improvement project that would significantly enhance safety at the entrance to Prodell Middle School.

Proposition No. 3, put forward by the Wading River Historical Society, would raise $40,000 through the tax levy process to support museum operations and maintenance. The measure is separate from the school budget — so no funds would be diverted from school programs or student services.

Voters can cast their ballots at the gym any time between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.





