Blotter: Riverhead police seek public’s help locating juvenile

(Courtesy photo)

Riverhead police seek the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Gianna Regan, who was last seen leaving Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead shortly before 6:30 p.m. on June 19. Gianna is described as white with brown hair and eyes, about 5 feet four inches and 127 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black bonnet, black T-shirt, tan shorts and tan sandals with white socks. While no foul play is suspected, police ask anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

In other police news, in addition to arrests for alleged town code violations, outstanding warrants and selling tobacco to minors, Riverhead police arrested the following individuals during the week from June 15 to June 21:

Matthew Wallace of Calverton, 54, and Miguel Torres Torres of Riverhead, 35, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Carlos Largo Palta of East Hampton, 41, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of stolen property.

Jessica Beltran of Elmhurst, N.Y., 33; Dylan Silvis of Port Jefferson, 25; Bagner Camacho Zurita of East Hampton, 27; and Ollie Booker of Riverhead, 62, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Andre Blount of Shoreham, 55, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.