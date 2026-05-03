10 Things to Do in May

On Saturdays starting May 23, through the summer, get your stretch on with yoga at Landcraft Garden Foundation. (Credit: Doug Young)

What to eat, drink and experience on the North Fork this month

1. Reel Good Tunes

Enjoy live music every Friday and Saturday at Little Fish (50 North Sea Drive, Southold, 631-765-8756) from 6 to 9 p.m. Catch the lineup at littlefishnofo.com.

2. PTO Party like the ’90s

From 7 to 10 p.m. on May 9 at the Greenport American Legion (102 Third St., Greenport), hit the ‘90s Bash in support of the Greenport School PTO. For details, follow @greenportpto on Instagram.

3. Sweets and Sips Celebration

To celebrate moms, Pindar Vineyards and North Fork Doughnut Co. will present a wine and doughnut pairing experience in Pindar’s tasting room (37645 Route 25, Peconic, 631-734-6200) from noon to 4 p.m. on May 10. Learn more at pindar.net.

4. Musicals in Mattituck

From May 14 to May 31, catch a performance of the Cole Porter musical comedy “Anything Goes” at North Fork Community Theatre (12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck, 631-298-4500). Buy tickets at nfct.com.

5. Dream Weavers

The Fleece & Fiber Festival is back from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 16 at Hallockville Museum Farm (6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292). For more, go to hallockville.org.

6. Spring Street Fest

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 16, Rooted: A Local Spring Festival will hit the streets of downtown—or, if you’re a local, down by the duck pond—Wading River (2 Sound Road) with live music, a market, food and fun. Learn more at staysaltedinc.com.

7. Bloom and Balance

Starting May 23, there will be yoga in the garden every Saturday through the summer at Landcraft Garden Foundation (4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck, 631-298-7216). Visit landcraft-gardenfoundation.org for fur-ther details.

8. Sipping into Summer

Summer Live Music on The Patio starts at Bridge Lane Tasting Room (35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck, 631-298-1942) from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 23 and 24. Go to bridgelanewine.com for more.

9. Strides in the vines

Scurry to the starting line of the Seventh Annual Memorial Day Weekend 5K at 9 a.m. on May 24 at Pindar Vineyards (37645 Main Road, Peconic, 631-734-6200). Register at runsignup.com.

10. Color the Town

From noon to 5 p.m. on May 31 at the East End Arts Council’s Riverhead Town Hall Campus (West 2nd St. Railroad Ave., Riverhead) stop by the 30th annual Mosaic Festival for arts, crafts, live music and vendors. Find out more at eastendarts.org.

See more from northforker.com