Blotter: Two arrested for suspected DWI

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from April 19 to April 25:

Carlos Cotzojay Sican, 33, of Guatemala, and Shane Daniels, 51, of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Shawn Collins, 37, of Bellport, was arrested for alleged assault.

Corey Mims, 35, of Riverhead, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Terrill Latney, 24, of Coram, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Ryan Kelly, 34, of Patchogue, was arrested for alleged identity theft.

Mariam Munoz, 36, of Central Islip, was arrested for alleged suspended registration.

Bruce Bernard, 51, of Bellport, and Tyasia Nash, 33, of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Rosemary Zito, 41, of Mastic Beach, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Turquaisia Downes, 41, of Riverhead, was arrested for alleged obstructing governmental administration.

William Thomas, 37, of Bellport, and Juan Rodriguez Juarez, 33, address unknown, were arrested on bench warrants.

Lorenzo Ajcuz Zurdo, 60, of Riverhead, was arrested for an alleged town code violation.

Joseph Gilliam, 54, of Riverhead, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.



Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.