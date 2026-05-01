Man on parole arrested in Riverhead break-in at Multi-Service site

A 49-year-old man on parole was arrested Thursday after breaking into a Riverhead storefront, police said.

Richard Ambrose entered Riverhead Multi-Service on West Main Street around 4:55 a.m. and took an unspecified amount of cash before fleeing, according to police.

Mr. Ambrose, who is on parole for a prior burglary conviction, was arrested hours later, at about 3:50 p.m., police said. He had been staying at Community Housing Innovations, about a half-mile from the West Main Street business, which offers financial services such as money transfers, bill payments and insurance.

He was charged with third-degree burglary and held for arraignment.