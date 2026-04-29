North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: April 30, 2026

House of the Week:

Tucked in a quiet corner of Greenport Village, this rare new construction offers a “peaceful” setting with easy access to everything the village has to offer — now with a “compelling” new price and incentives.

Location: Greenport

Price: $1,377,000

Broker: Century 21 Albertson Realty, Southold, 631-765-3800

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 20, 2026.

Aquebogue (11931)

TDL Realty LLC to Gary & Donna Schwartz, 16 Lovers Lane (600-86-3-2.008) (R) $2,400,000

Baiting Hollow (11933)

Mary Kyriannis to Leslie Duffy, 48 Crows Nest Drive (600-14-1-4) (R) $1,150,000

Calverton (11933)

Richard & Tracy Whitney to Miguel & Consuelo Amaya, 60 May Drive (600-79-2-4.022) (R) $900,000

Cutchogue (11935)

Beverly Weiss & Alice Fjeldal to Haywater House LLC, 440 Cases Lane (1000-109-5-7) (R) $860,000

Greenport (11944)

Philip & Diane Walters to Thomas Thorp & Patricia Lauth, 690 August Lane (1000-53-4-44.027) (R) $935,000

Robert Laub to Goldfish Properties LLC, 401 6th Street (1001-6-5-5) (R) $799,000

Frank & Bessie Swann to Kimmarie Sferrazza, 411 2nd Street (1001-4-2-20.005) (R) $640,000

Jamesport (11947)

Frank & Deanne Glover to John DeBenedittis & Cathy Clark, 43 Phyllis Lane (600-70-2-33) (R) $600,000

Nicole Krassas to William Raczko & Ariadne Krassas, 3 Smith Lane (600-70-1-67) (R) $450,000

Mattituck (11952)

Carol Scarborough to Leslie Benway, 1630 Theresa Drive (1000-115-14-3) (R) $960,000

Steven Libretto to John & Denise Ioannou, 11065 Old Sound Avenue (1000-141-3-1.002) (R) $845,000

Holly & Steven Ficner to Dylan Clausen, 18955 Main Road (1000-108-4-3) (R) $675,000

Southold (11971)

Speonk Lane Development LLC to 390 Wildberry LLC, 390 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.009) (V) $780,000

Wading River (11792)

Drew Kito to Kevin Ibanez & Amanda Traiforos, 170 Maple Road (600-26-2-25) (R) $585,000

Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.