North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s Pink Pearl Gala raises $135K

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s biggest fundraiser of the year — the Pink Pearl Gala — delivered a strong showing April 17, drawing hundreds of supporters and raising significant funds for local patients and research.
The coalition’s annual Pink Pearl Gala, held at the Sea Star Ballroom in Riverhead, brought in nearly $135,000, including close to $25,000 raised through raffles supporting the Keri Lynn Stromski Stage IV Breast Cancer Research and Support Fund, according to organizers.
The gala, attended by 363 people this year, is a cornerstone fundraiser for the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, helping provide direct financial assistance to local breast cancer patients and supporting research and services for those with metastatic diagnoses.
Mattituck caterer Stephen “Biggie” Ammirati, owner of The Catered Fork, received the NFBHC Community Spirit Award. Debbie Hughes, co-founder of Strength for Life, was honored with the NFBHC Champion Award.
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Stephen “Biggie” Ammirati, owner of The Catered Fork, center, is congratulated by Suffolk County Legislator Jodi Giglio, left, and Charlene Bugdin of Blue Sage Day Spa after receiving the North Fork Breast Health Coalition Community Spirit Award during the Pink Pearl Gala in Riverhead. (Jim Lennon Photographer, Inc., courtesy photo)
Guests browse raffle prizes during the Pink Pearl Gala, where ticket sales raised nearly $25,000 for the coalition’s Stage IV Breast Cancer Research and Support Fund. (Jim Lennon Photographer, Inc., courtesy photo)Bernadette Tuthill, vice president of the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, and Scott Dein pose during the organization’s Pink Pearl Gala in Riverhead. (Jim Lennon Photographer, Inc., courtesy photo)North Fork Breast Health Coalition board members gather at the Pink Pearl Gala in Riverhead, including (from left) Treasurer Rob Stromski, Janet Rios, Dr. Michelle Iona, Vice President Bernadette Tuthill, President Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, Secretary Annie Baulch, BeeJay Ferucci, Susan Ruffini, Colleen Pennica and Connie Hayes, a Pink Pearl sponsor. (Jim Lennon Photographer, Inc., courtesy photo)Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, president of the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and gala chair, and Greg Zuhoski attend the Pink Pearl Gala in Riverhead. (Jim Lennon Photographer, Inc., courtesy photo)