North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s Pink Pearl Gala raises $135K

Debbie Hughes, co-founder of Strength for Life, second from right, is honored with the NFBHC Champion Award alongside North Fork Breast Health Coalition board members and supporters during the Pink Pearl Gala, including (from left) BeeJay Ferucci, Susan Ruffini and Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski. (Jim Lennon Photographer, Inc., courtesy photo)

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s biggest fundraiser of the year — the Pink Pearl Gala — delivered a strong showing April 17, drawing hundreds of supporters and raising significant funds for local patients and research.

The coalition’s annual Pink Pearl Gala, held at the Sea Star Ballroom in Riverhead, brought in nearly $135,000, including close to $25,000 raised through raffles supporting the Keri Lynn Stromski Stage IV Breast Cancer Research and Support Fund, according to organizers.

The gala, attended by 363 people this year, is a cornerstone fundraiser for the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, helping provide direct financial assistance to local breast cancer patients and supporting research and services for those with metastatic diagnoses.

Mattituck caterer Stephen “Biggie” Ammirati, owner of The Catered Fork, received the NFBHC Community Spirit Award. Debbie Hughes, co-founder of Strength for Life, was honored with the NFBHC Champion Award.