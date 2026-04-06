North Fork Breast Health Coalition to honor ‘Biggie’ Ammirati at gala

Steve Ammirati (left), Sal Rodriguez, Mary Casin of The Catered Fork.

On Friday, April 17, the North Fork Breast Health Coalition will honor Mattituck caterer Steven “Biggie” Ammirati with the NFBHC Community Spirit Award at the organization’s annual Pink Pearl Gala in Riverhead.

The gala, hosted this year at the Sea Star Ballroom at Hyatt Place Long Island, 431 E. Main St. in Riverhead, is a key event supporting patients with metastatic diagnoses.

Mr. Ammirati has been helping out with the gala and other North Fork Breast Health Coalition events ever since he attended one a few years ago.

“I just said, ‘Let me know whatever you want, and I’ll take care of it,’” Mr. Ammirati told the Riverhead News-Review.

The owner of The Catered Fork and the takeout shop Biggie’s has since become a steady presence behind the scenes, donating food, staff and preparation at no cost during coalition events. It’s a role he takes on without much fanfare and, by his own admission, without keeping close track.

“I don’t even worry about it,” he said. “If I can help and I can do it, I’m in.”

NFBHC Board of Directors at last year’s gala. (Jim Lennon courtesy photo)

For Mr. Ammirati, the work isn’t driven by personal experience, but by what he’s seen.

“It’s one of those unfortunate things that affects a lot of people,” he said. “You see what they go through. The little bit that I can do, it’s easy for me.”

The work, labor and materials Mr. Ammirati provides “enables us to help more women with larger contributions and provide more financial aid,” said Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, president of the North Fork Breast Health Coalition.

She added, “In my opinion, it enables us to save more lives.”

Persuading the humble caterer to accept the honor was not easy, Ms. McEvoy Zuhoski said.

“We really wanted to highlight the support he’s given us through the years. We’re not a one-person operation — we need the community, and he’s a big part of that,” she said. “He’s very capable, very funny and has a huge heart.”

One of the key events Mr. Ammirati has donated food and services to has been the coalition’s Stage IV summer fundraiser, hosted at Sannino Vineyard in Cutchogue. The fundraiser has raised close to $100,000 in recent years for the organization’s NFBHC Keri Lynn Stromski Stage IV Breast Cancer Research and Support Fund, which supports both direct financial assistance for local patients and research focused on extending and saving lives.

The fund is named for Keri Lynn Stromski, a Mattituck teacher who died of metastatic breast cancer in 2022 after advocating for greater awareness and research.

Revelers strike a pose at Pink Pearl Gala held in 2024. (File photo)

The Pink Pearl Gala this April is the coalition’s largest annual fundraiser, and is named for former coalition president Pearl Philindas.

In addition to Mr. Ammirati, the North Fork Breast Health Coalition will also honor Debbie Hughes, co-founder of the nonprofit exercise organization “Strength for Life,” with the NFBHC Champion Award. “Strength for Life” provides opportunities for anyone with a cancer diagnosis, regardless of socioeconomic status, to incorporate the benefits of exercise into their treatment plans.

The gala, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m., offers a cocktail reception, a seated dinner, raffles and dancing. All who attend can dress up in their best, and are encouraged to don pearls and wear the colors of the ribbon for metastatic breast cancer — pink, teal or green.

In addition to benefitting the Stage IV Fund, proceeds of the gala will also support local breast cancer patients with Helping Hands Grants and help the North Fork Breast Health Coalition continue to offer free services like gentle yoga, massage therapy, acupuncture, reflexology, reiki and “Strength for Life” exercise classes to patients and survivors.

Admission is $150 per person and $125 for breast cancer survivors and thrivers. Tickets can be purchased at northforkbreasthealth.org. For more information regarding the gala, email [email protected] or leave a message at 631-208-8889.