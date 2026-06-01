The Riverhead and Southold Democratic committees hosted the first debate for the NY-01 June Democratic Primary. The two candidates running for a chance to face off with Congressman Nick LaLota in November are Luke Ventouras, center, and Christopher Gallant, right (Ana Borruto photo).

Two Democratic newcomers made their case to North Fork voters last week, debating local and national issues ahead of the June 23 primary for the right to challenge Republican Rep. Nick LaLota in November.

Christopher Gallant, a 36-year-old National Guard veteran and former air traffic controller from Amity Harbor, and Lukas Ventouras, a 25-year-old law student from Northport, squared off at the Jamesport Meeting House on Wednesday, May 27.

The two-hour debate — hosted by the Riverhead and Southold Democratic committees — highlighted a primary between lesser-known candidates with similar policy goals but different political profiles: Mr. Gallant leaning on his military, labor and public-service background, and Mr. Ventouras pitching himself as a younger candidate calling for a “generational mindset shift in politics.”

However, although running against each other, both candidates share the same pledge: to work together to flip the CD-01 seat.

Whoever wins the June 23 primary will likely face a steep climb against Mr. LaLota, a two-term incumbent in the Republican-leaning 1st District, though the race is expected to draw national attention as Democrats look to win back control of the House in the midterm elections.

Who is running in the Democratic Primary?

Mr. Gallant highlighted his extensive career in public service, including 20 years in the U.S. National Guard dating back to 2006, several deployments to Kuwait and overseas flying missions as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot. He has also worked as an FAA air traffic controller, a union leader and volunteer firefighter.

Christopher Gallant lives in Amity Harbor, outside of CD-01 (Ana Borruto photo).

His platform centers on housing, health care, the cost of living and addressing Long Island’s fragile infrastructure.

“The whole job of a congressman is to show up — Nick LaLota hasn’t shown up,” Mr. Gallant said in his opening statement. “We need someone who’s going to actually represent us and actually fight for us in Congress…we have a really strong opportunity here to really actually flip this house and flip this seat, and we are seeing that grow and that momentum across the district.”

Mr. Ventouras, 25, is a member of the Huntington Town Democratic Committee and has experience working on political campaigns at the local, county and federal levels. He is completing his Juris Doctor degree at St. John’s University School of Law and worked as a summer associate for New York State civil rights attorney Fred Brewington.

He interned for U.S. Rep. Grace Meng of New York’s 6th Congressional District, where he contributed to legislative and policy-related work, including issues related to labor protections. He describes himself as an “FDR Democrat” who wants to focus on using legislation and public policy to address economic and social issues.

Lukas Ventouras is 25-years-old and lives in Northport (Ana Borruto photo).

“The status quo of politics is not working, that the definition of insanity politics, which is doing the same thing over and over and over again, has not worked,” Mr. Ventouras said. “I think that I offer something new outside of my obvious age — I think what we need is a generational mindset shift in politics.”

On affordability

Both Democratic primary candidates said addressing affordability, nationwide and on Long Island, would be among their top priorities.

Free health care for all is a primary focus for Mr. Gallant’s campaign. He proposed a hybrid health care system that allows for an employer-paid option for workers. Mr. Gallant also said he would work toward expanding Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision services.

“Every American should be entitled to free health care,” Mr. Gallant said. “It shouldn’t have to be the thought at the end of the day whether I have to pay for medication to survive or whether I can actually pay to afford my rent, or pay for my childcare — those things shouldn’t even be questions.”

If elected, he said he would strive to acquire the necessary funding to build more affordable housing in NY-01. This includes supporting federal incentives for transit-oriented development near LIRR stations, while protecting suburban neighborhoods from overdevelopment.

Mr. Ventouras advocates for a universal health care system as well, including Medicare for All. He acknowledged that some people are satisfied with their health care, but said there still needs to be a public option.

He criticized the for-profit health care system and emphasized the need for affordable access to care, which he believes is a human right.

“When you have mothers and fathers rationing their medication, so they can afford to feed their children or feed themselves, or we have elderly people who are being priced out of the place where they want to live because they have come down with some sort of ailment or a sickness,” Mr. Ventouras said. “It’s inhumane and it’s unjust.”

On immigration

Mr. Ventouras believes the entire U.S. immigration system needs “an overhaul,” including either revamping or eliminating ICE.

As a first-generation Greek immigrant, he said he understands how difficult the process is to obtain citizenship the “right way.” To him, an ideal pathway to citizenship removes the hurdles in the process that deter people from trying. He believes in immigration laws and regulations, but said everyone needs to be given a “fair shot.”

“We’ve created all these agencies, and the problem has only gotten worse,” Mr. Ventouras said. “Immigration is one of the many things you will need to work with the Republicans on…we need to come to an understanding that immigration is a net benefit for the United States, but what we are doing right now is creating a net negative for immigrants who come here because they can’t even receive what they pay into our government.”

Mr. Gallant agreed that the root of the immigration problem right now is the lack of a clear pathway to citizenship. He believes the process needs to be revamped. The Democratic congressional candidate also acknowledged the societal contributions of immigrants in the U.S. and criticized the rhetoric attacking this demographic.

In response to one audience member’s question about local law enforcement and ICE, both candidates said local police should not be involved in federal immigration enforcement. Although it may not be a widespread issue, Mr. Ventouras said he opposes any collaboration. He said stronger laws should be in place to separate federal enforcement from local law enforcement.

Mr. Gallant criticized ICE for operating outside of its purview as well.

“This administration has hired ICE agents that are not trained, they are essentially fast-tracked through this process, and additionally there are little to no background checks on the people that are actually a part of this agency now,” he said. “Those are problems.”

Members of the public had the opportunity to pose their own questions during the Democratic primary debate between Christopher Gallant and Lukas Ventouras (Ana Borruto photo).

On their “Achilles heel”

When asked about their “Achilles heel” and how it could hurt them during the campaign, Mr. Gallant immediately addressed his out-of-district residency.

He said his intention is to move into New York’s 1st Congressional District “win or lose” once his fiancé returns from deployment overseas.

“The fact of the matter is that NY-01 is one of the largest geographically in New York state, it goes from the Nassau line to Fisher’s Island — the whole thing is that we need to make sure that we show up, and I’m showing up every single day in this district at every opportunity,” Mr. Gallant said.

For Mr. Ventouras, his young age has been a “sticking point” for both Democrats and Republicans who oppose his campaign.

“If I win a primary and I built a campaign that started with $20 and had no institutional support, had no staff, was able to turn it into a viable option for the Democratic primary, shows that there’s something within this campaign that has salience,” Mr. Ventouras said. “There’s something within this campaign that shows grit, that shows a work ethic, that shows a know-how.”

On funding their campaigns

On the topic of campaign finances, Mr. Gallant said he hired a compliance firm at the start of his campaign for $5,000 a month “to make sure that every i is dotted and t is crossed” when it comes to his financial reports. He estimated that it would take up to $7 million to run a campaign against Mr. LaLota.

Mr. Gallant said his campaign has crossed the $500,000 mark.

Mr. Ventouras said that it would take approximately $5 million to go up against Mr. LaLota, who has $3 million in cash on hand from the end of the last quarter, according to Mr. Gallant.

“There’s a lot of excitement in Washington right now about this race, believe it or not,” Mr. Gallant said. “We are seeing the interest and the ability to actually flip this seat.”

How and where to vote in the Democratic Primary

Early voting begins on Saturday, June 13, and continues through Sunday, June 21. The early voting locations in the North Fork and Riverhead region are the Southold Town Recreation Center in Peconic and Riverhead Town Hall.

The absentee ballot by mail request deadline is Saturday, June 13. Visit the Suffolk County Board of Elections website to request an absentee ballot and vote by mail. Written requests must be received by June 13, and in-person requests at the Yaphank Board of Elections are due by Monday, June 22. Ballots must be received or postmarked by June 23. Voters should mail ballots early or drop them off at designated early voting polling places. If an absentee ballot is submitted, voters may not vote early in person.

The primary will be held Tuesday, June 23, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Vote at your regular polling place, which is dependent on your election district.