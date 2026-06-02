Riverhead store sells winning Take 5 ticket

Someone hit the Take 5 lottery in Riverhead — for nearly $18,000.

A winning Take 5 ticket for the May 31 midday drawing was sold at Bapa Card & Gift, located at 763 Old Country Road, New York Lottery officials announced Tuesday.

The unidentified winner is eligible to claim $17,990.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m.

The Riverhead win follows a much larger North Fork lottery hit last year, when a Mattituck convenience store sold a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket for the Nov. 11 drawing.

Lottery draw game prizes may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.