Community Calendar of Events: April 16, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 9 a.m.: In-person meeting of Greater Jamesport Civic Association at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Guest speaker: Riverhead Town Assessor Laverne Tennenberg. (Credit: file photos)

All ages

Thursday, April 23, 5:30 p.m.: Volunteer Orientation at CAST, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Neighbors helping neighbors — join the CAST team. Free. Information: volunteer@castnorthfork.org.



Film

Friday, April 17, 6-7:45 p.m.: “My Dinner with Andre” in the community room of Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Part of Friday Films at Floyd Memorial Library. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.



Fundraisers

Friday, April 17, 7-10 p.m.: Let’s Make Some More Noise Dance Party! with DJ Phil at Southold American Legion Hall, 51655 Main Road, Southold. Cash bar, 50/50 raffle. No outside food or beverage. 21-plus. All proceeds benefit Southold American Legion. Tickets: $20 online; $25 at the door, if tickets remain. Registration: humanitix.com.

Saturday, April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Third annual Kim’s Kindness 5K at Mattituck High School, 15125 Main Road, Mattituck. All proceeds benefit Kim’s Acts of Kindness and the Kimberly Ann Be The Difference Memorial Scholarship Fund. Tickets: $45, run; $35, walk; $15, kids’ fun run. Medals and prizes for age division winners. Registration required: castnorthfork.org.

Saturday, April 18, 2:30 p.m.: Barry A. Cain Memorial Fundraiser at The Flanders Men’s Club, 1018 Flanders Road, Flanders. Proceeds benefit ZERO, The End of Prostate Cancer. DJ, basket auction, 50/50 raffles, cash bar. Drawing begins at 5 p.m. Admission, $20, includes sheet of raffle tickets, appetizers, dessert. All cash event. Information: 631-494-6691.

Wednesday, April 22, 4-8 p.m.: ‘Burger and a Beer Fundraising Dinner’ at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Proceeds benefit Southold Historical Museum. Tickets $35 (tip included) available online, at the door. Includes burger or cheeseburger, fries and a beer. Registration: southoldhistorical.org.

Sunday, April 26, 10 a.m.: 2026 North Fork Environmental Council Earth Day 5K at Indian Island County Park, 105 Cross River Drive, Riverhead. Proceeds to fund the 2026 NFEC Scholarship Fund and environmental education programs. All ages welcome. Tickets: $30, adults; $15, kids under 16; $80, family of four (plus fees). Please bring your own water bottle. Registration: runsignup.com.

Sunday, April 26, noon-3 p.m.: Kent Animal Shelter fundraiser at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Enjoy an afternoon of fun, great brews, good company. Help make a difference for animals in need. Information: kentanimalshelter.com.

Monday, April 27, 4-8 p.m.: Italian Dinner Night fundraiser for Rotary Club of Southold at Touch of Venice, 28350 Main Road, Cutchogue. Choose from five pasta dishes; includes salad, dessert. Takeout available. Donation $40. Only 250 tickets sold. Advance sales only. Tickets available from any Southold Rotarian. Information: 631-566-2823.

In the garden

Saturday, April 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Meadow Restoration and Maintenance workshop and lecture with Brittany Champey and The Long Island Conservancy, at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Balancing ecological health with practical stewardship. Free. Email [email protected] with all participant names.

Holiday

Saturday, April 18, 1-4 p.m.: Slow Food East End’s Earth Day Celebration at Golden Acres Organic Farm, 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Jamesport. Live music by Julia King, L.I. Aquarium touch tank, local food, educational demos, scavenger hunt for all ages, sustainable products. Free. Information: slowfoodeastend.org.

Lectures

Thursday, April 16, 1 p.m.: ‘Women Who Kept the Lights, 1776-2023,’ presented by last official U.S. lightkeeper Sally Snowman and U.S. Lighthouse Society historian Jeremy D’Entremont, at the Maple Lane campus of Southold Historical Museum, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Free. Registration required: southoldhistorical.org.

Thursday, April 16, 1 p.m.: ‘Patriots, Traitors and CIA Case Officers: Spying Then and Now’ at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. From George Washington’s spies to double agents in British ranks. Free. Registration required: riverheadlibrary.org.

Saturday, April 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Lecture on Alexander Hamilton by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society’s Charlie Gueli at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Part of a monthly lecture series exploring the lives, legacies of America’s Founding Fathers. Free. Registration required: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturday, April 18, 3:30 p.m.: Artists’ talk with Anne Sherwood Pundyk, Franklin Hill Perrell and Rainer Gross at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Insights into Ms. Sherwood creative process as part of her current exhibit, “Getting Lost on Purpose.” Followed by gallery walkthrough. Free.

Sunday, April 19, 2 p.m.: ‘Gardening Secrets’ talk presented by Master Gardener Nancy Smith and gardener-farmer Mary Callahan, in the Tuthill House, 18200 Main Road. Tea and cookies will be served. Free. Information: mlhistoricalsociety.org.

Sunday, April 19, 4-6 p.m.: Plum Island Presentation with Save the Sound’s Long Island project manager Louise Harrison at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. Learn why this ecologically and historically significant place faces urgent threats; how 15+ years of advocacy are protecting it. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Monday, April 20, 1 p.m.: ‘Revocable vs. Irrevocable Trusts: What’s the Difference?’ presented by Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. The distinctions between these two types of trusts, and the advantages of placing assets into a trust. Free. Registration required: [email protected].

Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m.: ‘Ritual Magick’ with Southold Town historian Amy Folk, Brecknock Hall, 1 Brecknock Road, Greenport. A talk about evidence of ritual magic that was practiced in colonial Southold. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Thursday, April 23, 6-7 p.m.: AI and Media Literacy at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. How to recognize AI-generated content, why media literacy matters, AI’s impact on society; how to use AI responsibly. No technical background required, just curiosity. Free. Registration required: southoldlibrary.org.

Local history

Sunday, April 26, 4-8 p.m.: “Prohibition on the North Fork,” an evening of history, spirits and jazz starting at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, and continuing at The Old Mill Inn, 5775 West Mill Road, Mattituck. Amy Folk outlines the North Fork’s Prohibition-era history. Reception with period-inspired refreshments, live music. Tickets: $125. Registration required: hallockville.org.



Meetings

Saturday, April 18, 9 a.m.: In-person meeting of Greater Jamesport Civic Association at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Guest speaker: Riverhead Town Assessor Laverne Tennenberg. Refreshments at 9 a.m.; meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. Information: greaterjamesportcivic.org.

Monday, April 27, 6:30-8 p.m.: ‘The State of Mattituck Schools,’ with a panel featuring Shawn Petretti, Amy Brennan, Patrick Burke and Heather Huerta, at Veterans Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Co-hosted by Cutchogue and Mattituck-Laurel civic associations. Free. Information: cutchoguecivic.org.



Music

Saturday, April 18, 2-3 p.m.: Father-daughter duo Igal and Anna Kesselman piano concert at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Highlighting the unique dialogue between musical generations. Concert sponsored by Frederic Cohen. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday, April 18, 2 p.m.: “The Evolution and Revolution of American Music,” performed by Transitions Saxophone Quartet at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of America250 celebrations. Admission: $5, adults; $3, senior; $1, children; free, museum members. Registration required: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, April 18, 3 p.m.: “Acoustic British Invasion” performed by Gil McLean at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Saturday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.: Mudflats String Band performs at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Traditional Americana music rooted in southern Appalachian Celtic fiddle and African banjo. Tickets $20. Advance purchase recommended: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.



The natural world

Friday, April 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m.: Stargazing Nights at Silver Sands, at The Boathouse, 1400 Silvermere Road, Greenport. Explore distant galaxies through high-powered telescopes on the beach overlooking Pipes Cove, guided by Custer Observatory’s team. Complimentary hot cocoa and hot cider, blankets available. Limited space. Tickets: $15, adults; $5, children. Information: custerobservatory.org.

Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m.-noon: Earth Day Beach Cleanup led by North Fork Audubon board members Theresa Dilworth and Carol Edwards, Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 CR-48, Greenport. Help preserve the local environment and celebrate Earth Day in a meaningful way. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m.-noon: Save the Woodlands: Controlling Invasive Plants, led by Cassandra Moise at Overlook Drive, Riverhead. How to identify and remove invasive plants. Bring work gloves and a shovel or loppers. Other hand tools, refreshments will be provided. Tick protection recommended. Rain cancels. Free. Registration required: peconiclandtrust.org.

Saturday, April 18, 7 p.m.-midnight: Celebrate International Dark Sky Week at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Weather permitting, rediscover the North Fork’s sky, guided by Custer staff. Suggested donation: $5, adults; $3, children under 16. Registration appreciated: custerobservatory.org.

Sunday, April 19, 9 a.m.-noon: Earth Day Cleanup presented by Wading River-Shoreham Chamber of Commerce; meeting at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River. Rain or shine. Community service credit available. Registration required: wadingrivershorehamchamber.com.



Theater

Fridays-Sundays, April 17-26: Northeast Stage presents “The Unseen Woman,” works by Susan Glaspell, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Three plays, three women directors, one North Fork Legacy. Friday and Saturday shows: 7 p.m.; Sunday shows: 2 p.m. Tickets $25: simpletix.com.



The written word

Saturday, April 25, 3 p.m.: Poetry reading and author talk with David Mills, author of “Unhired Hands,” at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Mr. Mills pairs history and poetry to tell the stories of the hands of enslaved people who built this nation. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.



Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; every Thursday, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].



Exhibitions

Through April: ‘The North Fork Collection’ by artist Janet Blake, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Mother Nature captured through paintings of landscapes and natural architecture. Proceeds from artwork donated to local animal shelters like ASPCA of New York. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through April: Artwork by Southold High School students on display in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room of Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Open for viewing during regular library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

April 25-May 27: “Earth Water,” a solo exhibition featuring photography by Katherine Liepe-Levinson at Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road. Opening reception: Saturday, May 2, 4-6 p.m., with refreshments. Visit uusouthold.org for exhibit hours.

Through Aug. 22: “Visions of Freedom,” a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc., in the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Opening reception Saturday, March 14, 1-3 p.m. Light refreshments served. Tickets: free, members; $5, non-members. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.



At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.