A war hero’s final honor

This Fourth of July, Riverhead will celebrate freedom one day early — not with fireworks, but with a homecoming long overdue.

On Friday, July 3, Pfc. Garfield M. Langhorn will be reinterred at Calverton National Cemetery, laid to rest among fellow soldiers nearly six decades after he died in Vietnam.

He was 20 years old on Jan. 15, 1969, when he threw himself onto a grenade during a recovery mission, sacrificing his life to save wounded soldiers. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest military decoration.

His family buried him at Riverhead Cemetery so his father could tend his grave. That was an act of love. So is this.

With the blessing of his surviving sisters, retired Army officer Timothy Dahlen spent months working to move Pfc. Langhorn to Calverton, where he will rest alongside others who served.

“He started this journey a soldier,” Mr. Dahlen said. “Now, he’s going to be back with soldiers.”

That line says almost everything.

Riverhead has never forgotten Garfield Langhorn. His name is on the post office, in Town Hall, in the schools and on banners downtown. The second Friday in October is officially Pfc. Garfield M. Langhorn Day. But remembrance isn’t just plaques and ceremonies. It’s understanding what a life like his asks of the rest of us.

The Fourth of July is easy to treat as a summer holiday — beaches, barbecues, fireworks. There’s nothing wrong with any of that. Joy is part of the promise of this country, too. But independence has always carried a cost, and patriotism shouldn’t be reduced to decoration.

At 20, Garfield Langhorn made a choice most of us can barely comprehend. He didn’t save an idea. He saved people.

That’s why Friday’s ceremony matters. It isn’t only a military honor — it’s a community obligation. Riverhead should show up: veterans, students, elected officials and anyone who has passed his name on a sign without stopping to think about the young man behind it.

As the country prepares to mark its 250th birthday, Riverhead has a chance to begin that commemoration in the most meaningful way possible — not with spectacle, but with presence.

Don’t miss it.