Wading River School fifth-graders celebrate moving-up ceremony

Principal Louis Parrinello shook every student’s hand as they walked across the stage. (Credit: Courtesy Shoreham-Wading River Central School District)

Wading River School fifth graders celebrated their next steps at their moving up ceremony at Shoreham-Wading River High School on Wednesday.

Led by the students themselves, the ceremony honored their accomplishments and memories in school, while looking ahead to their next chapter in middle school.

The fifth-grade class showcased a special musical performance, singing “Graduation Day at Wading River School,” with lyrics written entirely by the students.

Superintendent Gerard Poole offered words of encouragement to the students before several presenters recognized select fifth graders with special honors, including the Wading River Physical Education Award, the Linda Harris Memorial Award and the Kehlenbeck Memorial Award.

Principal Louis Parrinello also addressed the class, offering concise words of advice: “Just keep swimming” when things get tough. He also encouraged the graduates to persevere through challenges and continue striving toward their goals.

The celebration marked both the culmination of the students’ elementary school experience and the start of their next adventure at Albert G. Prodell Middle School.

Photos courtesy Shoreham-Wading River Central School District