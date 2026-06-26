Harmful blue-green algal blooms detected in Merritts Pond and Laurel Lake

Laurel Lake (file image).

Suffolk County Health officials urge residents to avoid any recreational activities in Riverhead’s Merritts Pond and Laurel Lake in Laurel after new, hazardous cyanobacteria blooms were found in both bodies of water.

Stony Brook Southampton and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed the presence of these newly emerged blue-green algae blooms in Riverhead and Laurel, according to a news release. Keep children and pets away from these areas.

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are microscopic organisms found in both marine and fresh water environments.

Blue-green algae are naturally present at low levels in lakes and streams. However, experts say under the right conditions, like favorable sunlight, temperature and nutrient concentrations, they can multiply and form blooms in shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red.

Floating scums appear on the surface of the water, which may cause a paint-like appearance or discoloration the public must avoid, health officials said.

This is not the first time these two water bodies have been cited for harmful algal blooms. Just last year, Laurel Lake closed for swimming after water samples confirmed the presence of blue-green algae.

Photo of harmful algal bloom detected in Laurel Lake by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday (courtesy NYSDEC).

If contact does happen with this scummy-looking water, rinse off with clean water immediately. If any symptoms occur after contact, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation, or any allergic reactions or breathing difficulties, seek medical attention.

Those who spot suspected blue-green algae blooms in the water of a Suffolk County-permitted bathing beach can report it to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 or by email at [email protected]. The office is open between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Report possible blooms in waters without a county-permitted bathing beach to the NYSDEC by emailing [email protected].

For additional information about blue-green algae, as well as other harmful algal blooms, visit the the websites of Suffolk County Health Services, the New York State Department of Health, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.