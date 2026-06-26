Riverhead Rotary Uncorks good times, great causes

Scenes from inside of the Riverhead Rotary Uncorked event at RGNY winery in Riverhead, New York. (Credit: Nick Mongiovi)

From sushi, Asian-style chicken wings and Italian specialties to fruit pies and cannoli paired with some of the North Fork’s best wine and beer, hundreds gathered Thursday evening at RGNY winery in Riverhead for the 19th annual Riverhead Rotary Uncorked fundraiser.

About 250 people spent the evening sipping, dining and reconnecting with a goal of helping raise between $40,000 and $50,000 for local nonprofits, including primary beneficiaries East End Hospice, The Kyle Palmieri Foundation and Timothy Hill Ranch as well as local non-profits.

“I think it’s because it’s very much a local celebration of the local area,” said Rotary Uncorked event chairperson Pat Wiles. “We have other Rotary clubs come too because they know it’s a celebration of the North Fork. The Riverhead Rotary has always had a big turnout. It’s a casual, nice event and a great way to kick off the summer.”

Months of planning goes into organizing the annual fundraiser, which featured about 25 wineries and breweries alongside 25 local restaurants serving signature dishes. Guests also bid on more than 60 raffle prizes and silent auction items, including smart televisions, gift baskets, a Ninja Slushi machine and a foursome at The Vineyards Golf & Country Club.

For Mr. Wiles, the evening is about more than food and wine.

“Ultimately, it’s a fundraiser,” he said. “A lot of Rotary members spend a lot of time organizing it, planning it, working a couple days beforehand and working the night of. Over the years, I think we’ve probably raised close to a million dollars, give or take a little bit.”

Photos by Nick Mongiovi

According to Mr. Wiles, 100 percent of the profit is distributed back into the community.

For many attendees, however, Uncorked has become an annual reunion and celebration as much as a fundraiser.

“This has been the premiere start of the summer on the North Fork. It’s a great vibe, and it keeps getting better and better,” said Beth Hanlon, a Rotarian and longtime Allstate agency owner. “People get to see friends they haven’t seen. Everybody enjoys the camaraderie and the fellowship. It’s just a great event.”

Riverhead Rotary President Randy Morreale said the event’s success depends on the community’s willingness to support one another.

“It’s a great community event, and we had a lot of locals come out to join us,” he said. “Everything we raise goes back to helping our local community. We’re happy to be doing this for Riverhead and the North Fork.”

Mr. Wiles credited the participating restaurants, wineries and businesses for making the event possible.

“We so much appreciate the participants who come and provide food, wine and drinks to help make this event a success because that’s the key to the whole event,” he said. “RGNY has been tremendous. The community support from all the local businesses has really been the key to its success.”