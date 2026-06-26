Suffolk jail guard admits sexually assaulting inmate at Riverhead jail

Jason Middleton, a former Suffolk County corrections officer, pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting an inmate while on duty at the Riverhead Correctional Facility. (Suffolk County DA’s Office courtesy photo)

A disgraced Suffolk County jail guard admitted Friday to forcing an inmate to perform oral sex while on duty at the Riverhead jail, prosecutors said.

Jason Middleton, 37, of Central Islip, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual act in the third degree and official misconduct, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney’s office.

Mr. Middleton was arrested Nov. 24, 2023, by the DA’s Public Corruption Squad after the assault, which happened sometime between June 5 and Aug. 14, 2023, according to Mr. Tierney.

He was then immediately suspended without pay and later resigned as part of his plea.

Prosecutors said Mr. Middleton brought the inmate into an area he knew was not covered by security cameras, closed the door and ordered the inmate to perform oral sex in a utility walkway between cells at the Riverhead Correctional Facility.

Mr. Middleton had previously threatened to plant contraband in the inmate’s cell if he disobeyed him, according to the DA’s office.

“This defendant admitted to a profound abuse of authority and a violation of the public trust,” Mr. Tierney said in a statement.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. called the crimes “inexcusable” and said they were “absolutely inconsistent with the standards, integrity, and professionalism” of the sheriff’s office.

Mr. Middleton is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 25. Prosecutors said he is expected to receive 1½ years in jail and will have to register as a sex offender.