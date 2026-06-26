Riverhead aquarium to debut new exhibits, interactive experiences

The Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Riverhead’s Long Island Aquarium is heading into summer with several new exhibits and experiences for animal-lovers of all types to enjoy, with the chance to get up close and personal with even more creatures and critters.

The aquarium will be showcasing two brand-new tenants later this summer — a Eurasian Eagle-Owl and an American Marten. For those wanting to get a little closer, visitors can take part in the new stingray encounter, critter connection, or fish-feeding tour.

“We want people to come out and see what we have to offer,” Executive Director Bryan DeLuca said. “The aquarium is really looking to have our guests come and experience all the unique things we have here. We have a couple of really cool things that you can experience this year.”

The Everglades crayfish, one of the new critters in Coconut Beach. (Credit: Courtesy Long Island Aquarium)

Coconut Beach

After taking a left through the aquarium’s main entrance, past the long-standing Ray Bay — filled with stingrays and small sharks — is the door to the butterfly room. Walk a little further, and there lies the entranceway to Coconut Beach, the facility’s newest habitat.

The tropical shoreline ecosystem will feature freshwater species, mangrove wildlife and rare aquatic creatures from around the world. Alligator ticks, Axolotyls, Blue Everglades Crayfish, vampire shrimp, coconut crabs, tokay geckos and archerfish are just some of the species that will be occupying the area.

“There’s a lot of diversity that we’ve been able to pack into this space in a great capacity to show multiple animals living in one niche area,” Assistant Curator of Entomology Melissa Muller said. “Coconut Beach highlights an incredible variety of species and allows guests to discover animals they may have never encountered before.”

Aquarium staff have been planning and working on the creation of Coconut Beach for roughly four years. Throughout the years, the availability and accessibility of the animals can change, causing staff to rework plans and scheduling.

But now, the habitat is just about ready to meet the world, with it officially opening to the public on July 1.

“It’s very exciting that we’re able to open these new opportunities and new doors for visitors to see these amazing and talented individuals that we care for and work with so closely,” Ms. Muller said. “It really is meant to highlight their specific skills and their unique habitats.”

Guests can meet Stubs, one of the six stingrays at Shark Reef Lagoon. (Credit: Ana Borruto photo)

Stingray Encounter

Nestled into its own corner outside, next to the aquarium’s game room, is Shark Reef Lagoon, where six friendly stingrays swim around, patiently waiting for guests to come play with and feed them.

With an aquarium-provided wetsuit — or a bathing suit — guests will be able to get into the water with the rays. Aquarium educators will also be in the water to teach their behavior and biology.

Shark Reef Lagoon will be open to the public starting June 27.

“There’s a little educational session in the beginning, and then you’ll actually get in and be hands-on, providing enrichment for our rays, touching them, swimming with them and actually feeding them by hand,” Aquariast Steve Silverman said.

The slippery swimmers in the lagoon are Cownose rays, the same as the ones in the Ray Bay by the aquarium entrance. Mr. Silverman said, unlike many other stingrays, they’re reminiscent of Manta rays, which have larger bodies and spend more time at the top of the water.

The word “sting” may stick out to some, but no need to be nervous. Mr. Silverman trims their barbs every three months.

“It’s very similar to trimming our fingernails,” he said. “It’s a painless process for the rays, and I do remove the section that is capable of stinging, so there is no chance that you can get stung by any of our rays.”

Thistle, a lesser tenrec, is one of the critters guests can meet. (Credit: Ana Borruto photo)

Critter Connection

Guests can now meet a variety of the aquarium’s “ambassador animals,” including reptiles, tortoises and small mammals they may not see on an everyday basis.

Silver Dollar, a pancake tortoise, and Thistle, a lesser tenrec, are just two of the critters people can meet, hold and pet.

“Our guests are able to come into a room, we close it down, and bring out our animals they may not see,” Educational Supervisor Emma Mackenzie said. “We’re able to teach you what goes into having these pets.”

Tickets can be purchased alongside general admission.

The new Eurasian Eagle-Owl will soon be on display. (Credit: Courtesy Long Island Aquarium)

New animals

The aquarium will be welcoming a Eurasian Eagle-Owl and an American Marten to its exhibits later this summer.

Betty, the American Marten, is coming over from the former Holtsville Ecology Site. The small, two-pound, big-eared weasel will be joining the aquarium’s ambassador program, helping to teach kids about the species.

The Eurasian Eagle-Owl, one of the largest owl species in the world, will also serve as an ambassador animal, helping guests learn about wildlife conservation through educational programs and special appearances. The owl does not have a name yet, but community members will soon be able to vote for a name on the aquarium website.

“Having the opportunity to bring in different animals is always exciting for the staff, for the aquarium and, I hope, for the visitors,” Candyce Paparo, the curator of mammals, reptiles and birds, said. “It also gives us a chance to educate different conservation messages, depending on species and habitat, and the challenges that they’re facing.”

The aquarium has a few other new offerings and also has new ticket packages for some of the added experiences. There are three new “Sea More, Save More” packages, each coming with some unique interactive sessions, such as the stingray encounter, critter connection, boat and kayak rides and more.