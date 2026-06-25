Fired Riverhead recreation head confesses to falsifying independent audit report

Ray Coyne, who has worked for Riverhead Town for over 20 years, was fired on Tuesday, June 23 after multiple disciplinary hearings. (file images).

Riverhead’s longtime parks and recreation superintendent Ray Coyne was fired on Tuesday after a hearing officer found he falsified a financial report using artificial intelligence and lied about using a third-party forensic auditor, according to disciplinary findings obtained by the Riverhead News-Review.

The Riverhead News-Review obtained documentation of the town’s determination through a Freedom of Information request of the town’s determination, as well as the transcripts of two disciplinary hearings, which revealed Mr. Coyne lied about retaining an “independent forensic accounting firm” to conduct an external audit after he discovered his annual $8,000 stipend may be eliminated in the 2026 town budget.

Officials believed at the time Mr. Coyne obtained confidential, internal correspondence and data for this third-party audit without the Town Board’s approval. However, the parks commissioner admitted this was all a lie, and he prepared the report himself using AI tools, according to the documents.

Town officials appointed Robert Draffin as hearing officer Feb. 18 to review the disciplinary charges against Mr. Coyne. At the time, the Town Board also authorized an up to 30-day suspension without pay. Two hearings were held March 18 and April 21, according to the resolution approved on Tuesday.

Following the disciplinary hearings, Mr. Coyne was found guilty of three of the four charges of insubordination and misconduct made against him, and for ultimately breaking the trust of the Riverhead Town Board with his actions.

Mr. Coyne and his attorney argued the charges of the superintendent sharing non-public information with a third-party accountant without town board approval was “moot,” as the accountant technically did not exist and no town funds were actually spent. They stressed the false report grew out of a yearslong dispute over recreation revenues and expenses.

Citing his accomplishments over the last 20 years and praise from his coworkers, Mr. Coyne’s attorney Adam Weiss said his termination would “shock the conscience.” His defense felt a less severe penalty was warranted, as “the conduct caused no harm.”

Mr. Draffin also rejected the town’s claim that Mr. Coyne violated a requirement for Town Board approval before retaining any outside consultant.

“In determining the penalty based on my findings of guilt of the Respondent on three of the four specifications within the charge, it is by far the deception that was employed in Specifications 3 and 4 that carry the most weight,” Mr. Draffin said. “Whether or not the Respondent was correct in his years long dispute over the accounting in the Town’s A06 Recreation Programs Fund is not relevant. However, the way he ultimately went about it through lies and deception is.”

The hearing officer’s findings

Mr. Coyne, who has worked for the town since 2005, began receiving an annual $8,000 stipend in 2013. He learned at the end of last year his stipend “may be removed and reallocated to a subordinate’s compensation,” according to an email sent to members of the Riverhead Town Board and the newly elected Supervisor Jerry Halpin on Dec. 22, 2025.

Councilmembers were set to approve salaries for various town employees and departments at the first meeting of the year on Jan. 6. The annual compensation for Mr. Coyne was listed as $137,948, according to the adopted resolution.

In his email sent before this meeting, Mr. Coyne said the elimination of his stipend “would unilaterally alter” his pay structure, “despite no change in role or responsibility.”

“I believe this would be both unfair and — given the long-standing precedent — potentially unlawful,” the parks superintendent wrote.

Mr. Coyne proceeded to tell the Town Board he hired a certified public accountant named Anthony J. Mancini CPA, CFF, of Mancini Forensic Accounting & Advisory Group, PLLC to conduct the external forensic audit of the Town’s fund for the Parks and Recreation Department known, internally as the A06 Fund. The fund is made up of the recreation program revenues and expenses.

“The forensic report…it showed, in a nutshell, that the Parks and Recreation Department was not operating at a year-to-year loss, but was instead growing,” said attorney Richard Zuckerman, the town’s legal counsel during the March 18 disciplinary hearing. “And that the discrepancy in what the fund showed versus the so-called reality was related to issues with how the finance department, the Town’s finance department, did its accounting.”

Mr. Coyne acknowledges writing the report

Riverhead Town Attorney Erik Howard testified at the March 18 hearing he held a meeting with Mr. Coyne, the supervisor’s chief of staff Debi Burkowsky and personnel director Ashley Striplin-Tio on Jan. 7 to discuss what confidential town documents were potentially provided to this outside consultant without the town board’s authorization.

Mr. Howard testified he believed the report relied on sensitive details not available to the public, including internal town emails, payroll data and retirement-related information.

Before this meeting, Mr. Coyne received a Weingarten letter to make him aware disciplinary action could be the potential outcome and he has the right to the presence of a union representative at the meeting.

Mr. Coyne claimed the accountant he hired was a family member, and said he only provided public documents to the auditor.

“I Googled the name Anthony J. Mancini and I wasn’t able to find anyone,” Mr. Howard said at the March 18 hearing. “And I wasn’t able to find any information about this accounting and advisory group.”

After Ms. Ms. Striplin-Tio followed up with Mr. Coyne at the end of January, he responded on Feb. 4 admitting he was the author of the report.

“Although Anthony Mancini does exist, I authored the report in its entirety and take full responsibilities for all of its content,” Mr. Coyne said, according to the town’s legal counsel Richard Zuckerman in the hearing transcript.

When asked by Mr. Zuckerman why he owned up to his lie, Mr. Coyne said he wanted to “come clean.”

“I just wanted to make the report have weight because all of the other reports authored by me was not…it was ignored for the most part,” Mr. Coyne said. “And I quickly realized that it was a mistake, and I felt horrible about it.”

The superintendent testified he hand-delivered the report to Councilmembers Denise Merrifield and Joann Waski, and emailed it to Councilman Bob Kern, who is Recreation Advisory Board liaison. He also showed it to Assistant Superintendent Ashley Schandel and employee Jordan Harden. He never intended to make the report public, and only meant for it to be “educational,” he said.

During his testimony, he mentioned he was notified half of his stipend would go to the Ms. Schandel, and the remaining half would go to the general fund.

“None of which have happened,” Mr. Coyne said. “The assistant superintendent never saw half of that stipend, so I still don’t understand why it was taken from me, but it had nothing to do with the report.”

Mr. Coyne contends his actions were a “misrepresentation,” and he “wasn’t intending to mislead” the Riverhead Town Board “in any way, shape or form,” according to the hearing transcript.

Recreation fund disputes

On the witness stand, Mr. Coyne attested under his leadership the Riverhead Parks and Recreation Department’s offerings grew from 50 to 150 programs. He asserted in 2006 when he started the role, the department revenue was $582,000. In 2024, it was over $1 million in revenue, he said.

On multiple occasions for years, when it came to conversations between Mr. Coyne and the town’s accounting department, their ideas on how the department’s revenue should be handled did not align, Ms. Schandel said in her testimony.

“We were being told as a department that we weren’t making money in these A06 accounts, which is where the money was coming into,” she said. “The accounting department was using these funds to be paying out certain benefits and salaries, and personnel moneys where where Ray believed they should have been paid out of somewhere else because it was always showing we were in a deficit when our programs were making money.”

She continued to explain the recreation department would be consistently blamed for programs not making money.

“Ray had a fine-tuned equation to break down our programs to always ensure that our programs were making money,” Ms. Schandel testified. “We won’t run programs if they don’t make money.”

Allegations of past disciplinary matters

The town’s counsel alleged this was not the first time Mr. Coyne had been disciplined for “misrepresenting the truth.” For example, they claimed he had modified an employee’s time and attendance records, so they did not accurately reflect time worked.

In its case for dismissal, the town also alleged other instances insubordinate behavior from Mr. Coyne under three different past supervisors on five separate occasions, ranging from “poor judgement” to “failure to carry out directives.”

Mr. Draffin found the parks head faced serious misconduct charges in June 2019, which he accepted responsibility for and agreed to a 14-day suspension without pay.

“I find that the Town has used progressive discipline throughout Mr. Coyne’s career, ranging from counseling through suspension leading up to the point we find ourselves today with the Town arguing in favor of his termination,” the hearing officer stated.

Riverhead Town Clerk Jim Wooten, who testified as one of Mr. Coyne’s witnesses, said during the April 21 hearing that “once trust breaks down, everything else breaks down.” He stood firm in the belief Mr. Coyne has “irreparably severed the Town’s ability to trust him.”

“The significance of his misconduct cannot and should not be tolerated,” Mr. Wooten said. “No Town employee, let alone someone of his rank, should be permitted to perpetrate such extensive self-serving conduct, and this level of dishonesty, yet remain employed.”

Prior to this determination being made public, over 200 community members signed a petition in support of Mr. Coyne, requesting his termination be rescinded. Another witness Dwayne Eleazer, founder of the Stop the Violence basketball tournament and a member of the town’s recreation advisory committee, called Mr. Coyne’s integrity “impeccable.”

Mr. Coyne declined to comment on his firing on the advice of his attorney.