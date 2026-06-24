Riverhead fires longtime parks boss Ray Coyne after ‘professional misconduct’ finding

Ray Coyne, who has worked for Riverhead Town for over 20 years, was fired on Tuesday, June 23 after multiple disciplinary hearings. The reason for his firing is still unknown (file images).

Riverhead’s longtime parks and recreation superintendent Ray Coyne was fired at a special Town Board meeting Tuesday — months after officials suspended him without pay for reasons they have not publicly disclosed.

The board had convened the roughly 11-minute meeting for a single agenda item: a resolution adopting the hearing officer’s findings and recommendations in Mr. Coyne’s disciplinary case involving what Supervisor Jerry Halpin later called “professional misconduct.”

Town officials appointed Robert Draffin as hearing officer Feb. 18 to review the disciplinary charges against Mr. Coyne, who has worked for the town since 2005. At the time, the Town Board also authorized an up to 30-day suspension without pay for the unnamed employee. Two hearings were held March 18 and April 21, according to the resolution.

After reviewing Mr. Draffin’s findings and recommendation, along with the hearing record, the board voted 4-0 to terminate Mr. Coyne effective immediately, with Councilman Bob Kern abstaining. Mr. Kern is the Town Board liaison to the Recreation Advisory Committee.

“I think this has just been a four-month period, and I trust the work of the hearing officer,” Councilman Ken Rothwell said before voting yes. “I think the Parks Department needs to move forward in a busy season.”

Mr. Halpin was also in favor of dismissing Mr. Coyne.

“I fully support the hearing officer’s recommendation of termination of this employment regarding the professional misconduct in this case,” Mr. Halpin said. “I know our recreation department, under the leadership of our deputy superintendent and her team, will continue to operate at 100% efficiency during their busy season.”

The department website identifies the deputy as Ashley Schandel, assistant recreation superintendent.

Mr. Halpin told the Riverhead News-Review on Tuesday evening the board’s decision was not made lightly. He declined to provide more details as to what went into the four-month disciplinary process and the correspondence with the hearing officer.

“We know that it’s someone’s life, so we want to make sure that we respect that,” the supervisor said, referring to Mr. Coyne. “I want to be respectful through this whole process, to everyone involved.”

The Riverhead News-Review has submitted a FOIL request seeking the disciplinary hearing records and the officer’s determination.

The resolution itself identified the employee only by number. Mr. Coyne was identified during the meeting by longtime Riverhead resident Marilyn Banks-Winter, the only person to comment, who urged the board to keep him employed.

She stressed she is not disputing the procedural posture of the matter, but asked the board if the termination was fair given Mr. Coyne’s service history.

“Please consider Mr. Coyne’s overall record of service and positive contributions he has made to this town,” Ms. Banks-Winter said. “Mercy, fairness and good judgment are always important considerations in public service. The decision you make today will not only affect one man’s future, but will also send a message about how Riverhead values loyalty, dedication and years of public service.”

Ms. Banks-Winter cited his other roles and contributions, including serving as the liaison to the town’s Recreation Advisory Committee, his involvement in the African American Educational and Cultural Festival, the recognition of Aquebogue’s Bell Town as a key heritage area and park improvement efforts.