Graduation 2026: Hats off to Riverhead Charter High School graduates

Portraits of Achievement

Ody Gochez Mendez – Valedictorian GPA: 98.86 College: Dartmouth College Major: Undecided

Ody has distinguished himself through exceptional academic dedication, leadership and service, serving as president of the National Honor Society while also competing as a member of the varsity soccer team. Ody will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation, including Mastery in Math and Science.

While at Riverhead Charter School, Ody earned recognition for his academic excellence, leadership and commitment to his peers and community. In addition to his academic success, he created an SAT tutoring program for fellow students to help improve college readiness and academic achievement.

Ody plans to attend Dartmouth College in the fall, and is currently undecided on a major. As a first-generation college student, he aspires to use his education to create opportunities not only for himself, but also for future generations of his family. Inspired by the sacrifices and perseverance of his family, Ody hopes to pursue a meaningful career that combines leadership, service and positive community impact.

Beyond the classroom, Ody has contributed significantly to his community through volunteering, peer mentorship and extracurricular involvement. As an active member of the Leo’s Club, the youth branch of Lions Clubs International, he has participated in community cleanups, food drives and clothing drives. He also works part-time at Hampton Yards, demonstrating strong work ethic, responsibility and time management skills. Known for being respectful, motivated and team-oriented, Ody has made a lasting impact both inside and outside the classroom.

Marisol DeLorenzo Gonzalez – Salutatorian GPA: 95.57 College: Suffolk County Community College Major: Early childhood education

Marisol has distinguished herself through exceptional academic dedication, leadership and commitment to her school community. During her time at Riverhead Charter School, she was a member of the National Honor Society; an active participant in the Leo’s Club, the youth branch of Lions Clubs International; and a member of the varsity girls flag football team. Through these activities, she demonstrated leadership, teamwork, school spirit and a strong commitment to serving her community.

Marisol plans to attend Suffolk County Community College in the fall, where she will major in early childhood education. Inspired by her passion for helping and supporting young children, she aspires to build a career in education where she can make a meaningful difference in the lives of future students through learning, encouragement and mentorship.

Known for her strong work ethic, kindness and determination, Marisol has made a positive impact both inside and outside the classroom and looks forward to continuing her educational journey and service to others.

Scenes from commencement

Photos by Ana Borruto

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Riverhead Charter School Class of 2026