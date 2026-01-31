Long Island Aquarium penguins moved indoors during Arctic blast

Penguins at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead moved indoors to escape the frigid temperatures. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

The penguins at the Long Island Aquarium have happy feet — because they’re waddling indoors during the Arctic blast that has engulfed Riverhead.

All 20 endangered African black-footed penguins at the aquarium have been moved indoors to escape the bitterly cold temperatures since last week’s snowstorm. Even humans don’t want to brave the outdoors, with just a handful of visitors on Friday.

The bomb cyclone forecast for this weekend plunged the mercury to seven degrees on Friday and the bitter cold is expected to last through at least Monday, according to the National Weather Service. When the feels-like temperatures drop below 30 degrees, the penguins are ushered out of the harm’s way.

“A lot of guests do come to the aquarium on very cold days, thinking that they are going to see our penguins playing in the snow, sliding around on their bellies on the ice,” said Ally Arena, a bird and reptile keeper at the aquarium. “But our penguins are from South Africa, so they are not going to see really anything below 45, 50 degrees where they are from. They definitely prefer that more mild, temperate climate.”

This particular breed typically likes to stay cool — not cold — winding down in shady areas and keeping their backs in the sun to shade their faces, feet and flippers.

They normally nest on sandy or rocky islands and mainland beaches. If outside in the cold for too long, the penguins can even develop frostbite on their feet.

Being inside doesn’t mean the flightless birds miss much of their routine, though.

The aquarium’s penguins range from a few months old to over 20 years old. The youngest was born just about three months ago.

“Out in nature, they can live anywhere from about 10 to 15 years,” said Ms. Arena. “But in a care facility like the Long Island Aquarium, they can live into their 30s, or even their early 40s.”

While inside, the penguins have a large selection of toys to play with, steps to jump up on and space to move around. Even though the penguins won’t be outside, visitors can still see them through a viewing window in their enclosure.

Along with the penguins, the aquarium’s fishing cat — Fisher — has also been moved indoors. Fisher joined the aquarium in 2024, and is native to South and Southeast Asia. He, too, is used to a milder climate.