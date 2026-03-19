Graduating seniors who live east of County Route 105 within Riverhead Town and plan to attend a college-level, trade or vocational program are eligible to receive up to $3,000 in scholarship funding. (Credit: file photo)

The Greater Jamesport Civic Association is launching its first America250 Community Service Award Scholarship to mark the nation’s anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Graduating seniors who live east of County Route 105 within Riverhead Town and plan to attend a college-level, trade or vocational program are eligible to receive up to $3,000 in scholarship funding. One or more students who demonstrate a commitment to community service will receive the award.

“We’re proud of our community and the young adults who live here and hope that this scholarship will inspire a lifelong commitment to community service,” said William Welsh, chair of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association Scholarship Committee. “We also want to point out that students who plan to attend vocational or trade programs are just as eligible to receive this award as are college-bound seniors.”

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must reside east of County Road 105 within the Town of Riverhead. This includes Aquebogue, Jamesport, South Jamesport and portions of Laurel.

Be a currently enrolled high school senior who will graduate in 2026 and attend a college level, a trade or vocational program or equivalent. (The civic association will require a letter of acceptance when awarding the scholarship.)

Must submit a current school transcript.

Have demonstrated a commitment to community service and attach a list of such activities with their application. Include any honors or awards received related to these activities.

Include an essay with one paragraph pertaining to their community service involvement. The second paragraph should describe how their community can improve.

Submit a completed America250 Community Service Award Scholarship application and all required documents

Submit all documents to the Greater Jamesport Civic Association no later than Wednesday, April 15.

Scholarship applications can be downloaded at greaterjamesportcivic.org/scholarship or by request by emailing [email protected].

Applications can be found in the guidance offices of Riverhead High School, Riverhead Charter School and Mattituck High School.