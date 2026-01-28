It was a patriotic party at the Long Island Aquarium on Friday, Jan. 23, as 170 guests wore their finest colonial garb and national colors for the inaugural Red, White and Blue Ball event to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

The gala at the aquarium’s Sea Star Ballroom was the first event of a series of America250 celebrations that will take place in Riverhead all year long.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin and former supervisor Tim Hubbard joined Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio and Town Board members as partygoers took to the dance floor.

“We are grateful to our community for supporting the America 250 kickoff Ball as we begin the countdown to July 4th,” said Councilwoman Joann Waski. “This celebration truly belongs to all of us.”

The America250 events will continue through the summer, culminating on the Fourth of July, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Riverhead plans a Fourth of July parade and fireworks show at South Jamesport Beach that evening.

America250 is a nationwide initiative celebrating the nation’s founding, and many Suffolk County municipalities are participating with their own events.

Check out the photos from the Red, White and Blue Ball below, courtesy of Ms. Waski.