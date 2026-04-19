Waterdrinker tulip festival blooms in Riverhead despite gray skies

A gray sky didn’t keep families away from the tulip fields in Riverhead this weekend, where rows of bright blooms are beginning to hit their stride.
The annual Waterdrinker Farm tulip festival opened Saturday, with about 70% of the flowers already in bloom and more expected to peak in the coming weeks. The display — grown from bulbs imported from Holland — is designed as a nod to the country’s deep tulip tradition.
“It’s been a beautiful turnout considering a gloomy day,” said Megan Cox, a manager at Waterdrinker. “The cooler it stays, the longer it takes for the tulips to bloom.”
Visitors wandered the fields, snapped photos and let kids loose on attractions ranging from cart racing to mini golf, a petting zoo and a bounce course, while adults gathered near food trucks and live music.
Kristi Zegel of Ridge watched her children — Greyson, 8, and Peyton, 4 — pluck tulips across the color-splashed fields. It’s the third year she has brought Greyson to the festival, which is also held at Waterdrinker’s Manorville location.
“He really loves tulips and this is really nice over here,” she said. “It’s usually so busy at the other location.”
The festival at both farms runs through Mother’s Day, with “dig days” to follow, when visitors can take home tulips free while supplies last. Admission is $20.
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Visitors arrive at Waterdrinker Farm in Riverhead on Saturday, April 18, for the opening weekend of the annual tulip festival. (Isabella Glazarev photo)
A vintage blue bicycle sits among blooming tulips at Waterdrinker Farm, a popular photo backdrop for visitors. (Isabella Glazarev photo)Rows of colorful tulips stretch across the fields at Waterdrinker Farm in Riverhead, where blooms are nearing their peak. (Isabella Glazarev photo)
A vintage tractor sits on display at Waterdrinker Farm, adding to the rustic backdrop. (Isabella Glazarev photo)
Grayson, 8, and Peyton, 4, of Ridge pick tulips in the fields at Waterdrinker Farm in Riverhead, where rows of blooms are nearing peak. (Isabella Glazarev photo)A mother and son play oversized games at the Riverhead festival, part of the farm’s family-friendly offerings. (Isabella Glazarev photo)
Nigerian dwarf goats wander inside a fenced pen at Waterdrinker Farm during the tulip festival. (Isabella Glazarev photo)A white rabbit rests inside an enclosure at Waterdrinker Farm, part of the festival’s animal area. (Isabella Glazarev photo)Kids race pedal carts beneath a “finish” sign at Waterdrinker Farm, one of several attractions beyond the tulip fields. (Isabella Glazarev photo)Visitors play mini golf at Waterdrinker Farm, one of several activities offered during the festival. (Isabella Glazarev photo)
Megan Cox, a manager at Waterdrinker Farm, welcomes visitors near activity tables during the tulip festival in Riverhead. (Isabella Glazarev photo)