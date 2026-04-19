Blotter: One man faces four alleged violations

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from April 5 to April 11:

Yesenia Perez Benitez of Riverhead, 18, was arrested for alleged endangering the welfare of a child.

Carlos Largo Palta of Riverhead, 42, was arrested on two counts of alleged petit larceny as well as on two outstanding warrants.

Alan Gardner of Lindenhurst, 40; Serena Ali of Farmingville, 34; and Marquis Nolan, 35, listed as undomiciled, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Riverhead residents Robert Blackmore, 58, and Devonte Burgess, 32, were arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Taheim McCallum of Bay Shore, 22, and Jack Ramos Hernandez of Hampton Bays, 24, were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Fulgencio Rangel Miguel of Riverhead, 30, was arrested for alleged driving without a license.

Heather Cunnup of Riverhead, 38, and Brandon Hall, 40, address unknown, were arrested for alleged town code violations.

Rita Stumpf of Riverhead, 39, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.



Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.