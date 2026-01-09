Riverhead to kick off America250 with Red, White and Blue Ball at L.I. Aquarium

Debi Burkowsky, Councilwoman Joann Waski, Meaghan Howard, Councilwoman Denise Merrifield and Bryan DeLuca presented the town’s plans for the Red, White and Blue Ball, as well as the year-long America 250 celebration at the Jan. 7 Riverhead Rotary meeting (Riverhead News-Review photo).

Riverhead Town kicks off its series of America250 celebrations with the Red, White and Blue Ball on Friday, Jan. 23, at the Long Island Aquarium.

The town’s America250 Committee invites the public to the event at the Long Island Aquarium’s Sea Star Ballroom, 431 E. Main St., from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person.

The patriotic party for the semi-quincentennial, featuring a DJ, includes passed hors d’oeuvres, a pasta station, a Tuscan charcuterie table, desserts and a cash bar.

The Red, White and Blue Ball is the first event of many throughout the year to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence (courtesy photo).

Guests are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue, or colonial attire for an optional costume contest with prizes.

“It’s going to be a phenomenal time for our town,” said Councilwoman Joann Waski at a Jan. 2 Town Board work session. “We encourage everyone to participate in these historic celebrations.”

The America250 events will continue through the summer, culminating on the Fourth of July, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Riverhead plans a Fourth of July parade and fireworks show at South Jamesport Beach that evening.

America250 is a nationwide initiative celebrating the nation’s founding, and many Suffolk County municipalities are participating with their own events.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite or by check made payable to “Riverhead Town” with “250 Ball” in the memo line. Mail checks to Riverhead Town Hall, 4 West Second St., Riverhead, NY 11901, Attn: Councilwoman Joann Waski.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, contact Ms. Waski at (631) 727-3200, ext. 226, or at [email protected]. Bryan DeLuca, executive director of the Long Island Aquarium, can be reached at [email protected].