B.J. Farms in Jamesport changes hands, becomes Thunder Road Stables

Just as the lyrics of the Bruce Springsteen song suggests, the Rothwells have found their “promised land” as the official new owners of Thunder Road Stables in Jamesport.

In February, Debra Rothwell and her husband, Riverhead Town Councilman Kenneth Rothwell, opened their 108-acre, 89-stall horse boarding facility on Main Road, formerly known as B.J. Farms. The previous owners, Brian and Jennifer Nixon, sold the property for $3.5 million.

With the development rights sold as well, the Rothwells said they intend to continue its protected use as an equestrian farm, so it remains preserved land for generations to come.

“I just hope to be a good steward of the land and take care of it, so everybody can enjoy it long after I’m gone,” Ms. Rothwell said while giving a tour of Thunder Road Stables on Thursday.

The vast estate was once a potato farm on Sound Avenue before it was purchased in the 1970s by Robert Entenmann and transformed into the Entenmann’s Equestrian Facility, or “Big E Farm.” Suffolk County purchased the development rights from Frederick and Joseph Wick in 1979. Then, Frank Jr., James and Stephen Barker took over the property in 1988. The Nixons bought the land in 1993.

Today, the Rothwells have inherited 49 horses already boarded on the property — and a 50th horse just moved in. Six employees help with daily maintenance of the facility and horse care. The stable features two outdoor riding arenas, and one indoor arena, which the couple has leased for one year.

In the meantime, they received approval from county officials to build their own, larger indoor arena for year-round horse riding and training. Ms. Rothwell said she hopes to have that up and running by the fall.

There are about 18 race horses at Thunder Road Stables as well. Ms. Rothwell said jockeys often take these horses around the half-mile harness racing practice track, before taking their steeds up to competitions at Yonkers Raceway, Monticello Raceway or the Meadowlands in New Jersey.

Whether it be for training or recreational, boarders and their horses are free to roam the entire acreage.

1 | 3 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Debra, left, and Ken Rothwell riding horseback in Wyoming (courtesy photo). Debra Rothwell and her horse, Lucky (Ana Borruto photo). The couple’s sons, Kenny, left, and Cameron Rothwell with Lotti (courtesy photo),

“It’s probably one of the most picturesque, beautiful properties we’ve ever had, just sprawling [with] acres of pasture land for horses to graze,” Mr. Rothwell said after a Town Board meeting on March 3.

Not only does the name Thunder Road Stables pay tribute to Ms. Rothwell’s favorite song, it serves as a reminder of her late father, who passed 14 years ago.

“I was just scrolling through Facebook one day, and I was missing my father,” she said. “There was this article about how different cultures perceive the afterlife, and there was a Native American tribe who said when your father passes, he comes back as thunder — it was meant for me to see that.”

Growing up in Walton, N.Y., near the Catskills, dairy and horse farms surrounded Ms. Rothwell. She recalled following her uncle around his quarter horse farm “like a little shadow,” and from there, fell in love with all things equine.

A family friend’s horse named Pegasus was the first to leave a strong impression on Ms. Rothwell. She plans to rename various parts of the farm, and Pegasus will be one name she pays tribute to.

“There’s a deep connection there, and that is kind of unexplainable, but it never left me,” she said. “When you get on a horse, it’s like borrowing freedom — it feels like I have wings up there, and you become one with this being that really doesn’t have to submit to you, but willingly does. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Her sons took lessons at a facility in Middle Island and learned to ride on a horse named Lotti. The family became very fond of Lotti and in 2015, she became the first horse Ms. Rothwell ever owned herself.

Then came Lucky, a horse with PTSD from South Dakota, who the couple rescued in 2020, Mr. Rothwell said.

“When I was appointed to the Town Board, my wife’s like, well, I want another horse to keep me busy,” Mr. Rothwell joked. “That’s a deal, [and] she picked Lucky out.” Lucky and Lotti now call Thunder Road Stables their home.

Mr. Rothwell grew up around horses at Parr Meadows in Yaphank, which his father managed. He recalled fun memories of being around farming and tractor equipment, riding the horses and traveling to and from Belmont Park with his dad on race days. He also witnessed as his father rehabilitated injured horses, returning them to racing shape.

“My father [said] you should make a connection with the horse for its entire life and not just treat them as business moves,” Mr. Rothwell said. “He loved horses — if a horse was yours, it was yours for life.”

Although serving as a town councilman and a funeral home director are also on his plate, Mr. Rothwell said this next venture with his wife is a “true love” they want to keep pristine for the next generation.

The Blizzard of 2026 was a true test for the couple, who just celebrated their first full month in business. After hunkering down on the property, battling eight-foot snow drifts and major winter weather, the couple said they feel prepared to tackle anything.

“Our running joke was if we could make it through the blizzard, the summer will be easy to handle, and everything going forward from this point,” the councilman said.