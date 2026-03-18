Custer Observatory to host first-ever Messier Marathon stargazing event

Outside Custer Observatory in Southold. (Daniel Franc photo)

Outside Custer Observatory in Southold, at dusk. (Daniel Franc photo)

Astronomy buffs are invited to dust off their telescopes this weekend for Custer Institute & Observatory’s first-ever all-night stargazing marathon — chasing some of the Northern Hemisphere’s greatest celestial hits.

The overnight event, known as a Messier Marathon, challenges observers to locate 110 deep-sky objects — such as nebulae, star clusters and faraway galaxies — cataloged in the 18th century by French astronomer Charles Messier and his assistant, Pierre Méchain.

Beginning at dusk on Saturday, March 21, participants will attempt to spot as many of those objects as possible from the Southold observatory’s dark skies on the North Fork.

“The idea grew from two powerful inspirations,” Farhan Ali, a Custer board member and outreach director who organized the overnight challenge, told The Suffolk Times. “First, tackling the full Messier Marathon is a true milestone for any amateur astronomer. … It’s one of those experiences that observers talk about for years.

“Second, despite being one of Long Island’s oldest and most cherished observatories, Custer had never attempted an all-night Messier Marathon,” he continued. “It felt like the perfect moment to change that.”

March is the only time all 110 celestial bodies can be observed at once, according to Custer’s registration page for the event. They include Messier 3, a globular cluster containing more than 500,000 stars; Messier 66, part of the Leo Triplet of galaxies; and Messier 87, a massive elliptical galaxy.

The object Mr. Ali is most looking forward to observing is Messier 81, which he described as a “magnificent spiral galaxy” that is “nestled in the constellation Ursa Major.”

While it is technically possible to view every object in one night, doing so is an “extraordinary” and “ambitious challenge that requires perfect conditions, expert planning and a bit of luck,” according to Mr. Ali.

A more realistic goal, he said, is spotting 70 to 80 deep-space objects — still a breathtaking and boast-worthy achievement.

Participants are encouraged to dress warmly for the chilly March weather and bring a blanket, their own telescope and a red flashlight or headlamp to preserve night vision.

Some familiarity with astronomy is recommended, though organizers say newcomers will not be left completely in the dark.

“Many of our experienced docents from the Custer Observatory team will be leading and supporting the Messier Marathon,” Mr. Ali said. “Out on the grass, additional staff will have their personal telescopes trained on specific targets to help everyone stay oriented … My colleagues and I will also be illuminating key areas to help participants find the general direction of the objects we’re targeting.”

To help participants stay warm, the observatory building will remain open throughout the night. Guests can also visit the institute’s “Cosmic Cantina” for complimentary coffee and healthy snacks.

In addition, observatory staff will provide a fun honor to commemorate the marathon that parallels previous astronomical tradition. According to NASA, the Astronomical League, “an organization for amateur astronomers,” awards a certificate to anyone who is able to locate all 110 catalog entries, thus designating them as part of the Messier Club.

Custer Institute & Observatory will pay homage to the league’s distinction by handing out their own certificates to participants at their March 21 marathon.

These differ from the Astronomical League’s Messier certificate, which requires “detailed documentation” for each object, said Mr. Ali, “something that simply can’t be achieved in one night.” Instead, Custer’s marathon is more focused on the thrill of discovery rather than the achievement of it. The institute’s certificates are a “fun, motivating way to celebrate the challenge … and encourage observers to continue their journey toward the Astronomical League’s prestigious recognition.”

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to register early at custerobservatory.org. Admission is $10 for nonmembers and free for Custer members. As of Wednesday, March 11, about 40 people had registered, according to Mr. Ali.

The marathon will be canceled in the event of poor weather or cloud cover greater than 40%. Pre-registered participants will be notified by email and full refunds will be issued.

Mr. Ali said he hopes the event becomes a memorable night for local skywatchers.

“Dedicating an entire night to chasing every one of these iconic objects not only honors the long history of observational astronomy but also brings our community together under a shared sky,” he said. “In many ways, this event is our way of saying, ‘Let’s celebrate the night, the stars and the legacy of exploration — together, from dusk till dawn.’”