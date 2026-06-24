North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: June 24, 2026

House of the Week:

This pond-front open-concept condominium in a sought-after community offers three bedrooms and two full baths. The eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, and a separate dining area both have direct pond views. The layout boasts a gas fireplace and two skylights for added natural light, with central air, gas heat, ample closets and pantries, and a one-car garage with pull-down attic storage. Walk to the in-ground pool, outdoor lounge area and large clubhouse and find shopping, restaurants, wineries and year-round recreational opportunities just moments away.

Location: Aquebogue

Price: $630,000

Broker: Fedun Real Estate Inc., Aquebogue, 631-722-5000

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 17, 2026.

Baiting Holllow (11933)

Drakatos Family Trust to Thomas & Maureen Kilcommons, 4 Treasure Road (600-13-1-11) (R) $521,500

Calverton (11933)

59 Baiting Hollow LLC to Lesvin Moscoso & Marleni Chan, 59 Mastro Road (600-80-1-12.022) (R) $880,000

Patricia Dodge to Charles & Cathrena Deyhle, 108 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-10) (R) $662,500

Susan Latour to Nancy & John Morrow, Deep Hole Road (600-80-1-12.008) (V) $150,000



Greenport (11944)

1111 Main St LLC to Andrew Levy & Amy Trooskin, 1111 Main Street (1000-34-1-16) (R) $1,200,000

Jamesport (11947)

Stephen & Christine Palmer to Rena & Igor Kanda, 4 Simeon Road (600-8-5-9) (R) $940,000

Laurel (11948)

Robert & Narine Babinski to Rene Diaz, 2400 Aldrich Lane (1000-125-1-2.023) (R) $945,000

Riverhead (11901)

Mary Wade & Louise Byron LLC to 1375 West Main LLC, 1375 West Main Street (600-119-2-42.001) (R) $735,000

236 Fischel Pl LLC to Priscila Guaman, 236 Fishel Avenue (600-127-4-22) (R) $556,200



Shelter Island Heights (11965)

Barry & Gail Mallin to Tomasz & Iwona Wojciechowski, 8 Wheeler Road (700-22-1-72.002) (V) $660,000

Wading River (11792)

Thomas & Gail Hoblin to Bruno Vulin, 117 Beach Road (600-26-3-31) (R) $660,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)