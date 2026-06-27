Letters to the Editor: Misuse of funds

Riverhead

Misuse of public funds

The Riverhead Town Board misappropriated at least $207,000 of taxpayers’ funds for its share of a lawsuit that was inherently partisan. It joined with seven other Republican-controlled political entities to attempt to reverse in federal court a New York State law that ended odd-year elections of local governments. Republican Party committees are lead plaintiffs without paying anything toward the $1.656 million to date in legal fees and costs.

On June 10, as reported by Riverhead Local, Riverhead and the other towns simultaneously withdrew from the case. Withdrawal was never discussed publicly by the Town Board. We await an explanation from the town attorney about whether his action was legally, politically or morally motivated.

Both parties surround their positions with noble rhetoric about democracy and participation but have an obvious political self-interest. Democrats, who control the state government, believe accurately that they do better when more people vote in even-year elections. Republicans prefer that fewer of the right people vote, a persistent goal of the Trump administration.

One can be on either side of the election date issue but recognize the institutionalized corruption of misuse of public funds. Riverhead should insist that the presumably Republican law firm (Brewer Attorneys & Counselors) should fully reimburse the town. Or we should bill the Republican town committee for the $207,000. At least registered Democrats and Independents ought to get a rebate on our taxes.

John McAuliff

Riverhead Watch

Cutchogue

Sea levels on the rise

It’s summer here but it’s the dead of winter in Antarctica, where a winter heat wave smashed temperature records. At the tip of West Antarctica, temperatures reached a record 59.7 F degrees on June 6. 59.7 F degrees! In the dead of winter! In Antarctica!

Meanwhile, the world continues to pump greenhouse gases (GHGs) into the atmosphere causing more global warming. There will be consequences. Here on the East End, the most severe consequences will likely be from sea level rise (SLR). Sea levels on Long Island have already risen seven inches since 1970, and the rate of SLR is increasing.

NOAA produces SLR scenarios based upon projected emissions of greenhouse gases, which cause global warming. The higher the global emissions of GHGs, the more SLR is expected. Here’s the very “best” scenario, an extremely optimistic position based on a very aggressive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, which is considered highly unlikely.

On Long Island, by 2050, sea levels will rise 15 to 17 inches. By 2100, sea levels will rise by 32 to 34 inches — almost three feet. Again, these are the most optimistic projections.

Take a moment to think of your favorite beach and consider a one-foot rise above mean high tide and how much beach will disappear under water. How about a two-foot rise in sea level? Think of the mansions that will flood and consider who will pay the damages. Then think of the lost opportunity for your grandkids as our beaches slowly disappear beneath the waves.

If you want to dispute the scientists, first pick up an undergraduate textbook on physics. If you can’t understand it, it’s probably best to listen to the experts.

P.S. I can’t, so I listen.

Jack Gibbons

Laurel

Downside of kratom

I am writing in response to John Rocissano’s letter “Veto this bill, Gov. Hochul” (June 18). First of all, I’m surprised the letter even made it to the newspaper, but I guess freedom of speech.

I sympathize with the pain he is going through, but that is what doctors and physical therapy are for. I know all too well what these drugs can do and to have them unregulated and selling in gas stations for anyone to buy is outrageous.

Key dangers of kratom: addiction and dependence. Kratom interacts with the same brain receptors as opioids, making it highly addictive. Users can quickly develop a tolerance and experience sever withdrawal symptoms. Overdose and toxicity: High doses can lead to toxicities, seizures, respiratory depression and in rare cases death.

I know all too well how addiction can affect and end someone’s life. I feel the letter is encouraging the use of kratom, which is essentially promoting an addictive opioid-like substance under the guise of a harmless herbal remedy, which is incredibly dangerous.

Gov. Hochul made the right call to protect New York families by signing this bill, ensuring these hazardous substances are taken off our store shelves.”

Penny Maffetone

Southold

Take action for brain health

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month — a reminder that brain health should be a priority for every family. Bill Ritter of ABC spoke courageously about his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and he is not alone in this journey.

This is extremely relevant to me because I am also living with Alzheimer’s. I now struggle with activities that used to come easily to me, such as tying my own tie, managing finances and using my phone or computer, and I worry about becoming a burden to my wife. Alzheimer’s attacks the very essence of who you are, changing all you strived to become. I’ve learned this is NOT only an “old person’s disease” that many people think won’t affect them! It also impacts hundreds of thousands of people in their 50s and 60s.

The Alzheimer’s Association emphasizes it’s never too early — or too late — to take steps to protect brain health. Everyday habits like staying physically active, eating well and challenging your mind, as well as managing blood pressure and diabetes, may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline. While most Americans say brain health matters, few know what actions to take.

This month, I encourage everyone to take action — whether that’s adopting healthier habits, talking with a doctor or getting involved with the Alzheimer’s Association locally.

Learn more at alz.org/ABAM or call their free 24/7 HelpLine at 800-272-3900.

John Chandler

Mattituck

A thank-you note

Many thanks to those who have visited my pareidolia exhibit at Mattituck-Laurel Library and participated in suggesting names for the photographs. The names chosen for each image are now posted next to each face.

One of the pleasures of creating this exhibit has been seeing the spontaneous responses people had to the visages that appear on the various rocks, stones and driftwood.

The exhibit remains on display through the end of June. I hope those who have not yet seen it will stop by the library to see whether the chosen names match their own impressions — or whether they would have titled the images differently.

Jean Schweibish

Greenport

Missed deadline

I was astonished to learn that Southold Town lost the opportunity to secure nearly $1 million in state funding for improvements to Jean Cochran Park because a burst pipe at Town Hall allegedly contributed to missing the grant application deadline.

A burst pipe is an inconvenience. It is not an acceptable excuse for failing to submit a major grant application. Missing a deadline of this magnitude reflects either poor planning, poor management or both.

What is particularly frustrating is that taxpayers are now being asked to accept a scaled-back plan that relies more heavily on local funds because town officials failed to secure available state money.

Southold residents deserve more than excuses. We deserve accountability. Who was responsible for ensuring the application was submitted? Why wasn’t the application completed before the day it was due? Most importantly, what consequences will follow this costly mistake?

When local government misses out on nearly $1 million because of preventable administrative failures, residents have every right to question whether their elected officials are exercising the diligence and competence that the public expects.

Len Greenberg

Southold

Rocky road

Route 25 from Albertson Marine to the 7-Eleven was systematically destroyed by National Grid last year. They would detour us when they felt like it for months, making holes in the road. The patches were crude and pretty much useless. For at least a year we would drive crashing and banging our way to town!

Lo and behold, a contractor shows up at night and patches the holes. Finally, we thought our woes would be over. The new contractor made brilliant patches for all the holes; however, they are an inch different compared to the existing road! So, now we go bouncy, bouncy all the way to town!

Bob Guarriello

Southold

Clock’s time has come

I am writing in response to the recent letter (“Our Town Clock,” June 18 ) criticizing the Southold Rotary Club’s newly installed historic-looking clock at Silversmith’s Corner. I am not a Rotarian.

The author argues that the text “Southold Rotary 1948” acts as an “ugly advertisement” and violates Rotary’s Four-Way Test, and should be replaced with the town name and founding date. Let’s look at this project through the true “mirror” of the Four-Way Test. First: Is it the truth? The inscription is a factual historical marker. For nearly 80 years, local Rotarians have quietly funded and built projects across our town. The inscription does not sell a commercial product; it honors a history of local volunteerism.

Second: Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will? The clock was gifted entirely through private donations and trust funds, requiring no Southold taxpayer dollars. Erasing the name of the civic organization that stepped up to build this landmark would be unfair to the generations of local volunteers and donors. Greenport, Riverhead and Cutchogue all feature beautiful community clocks. Southold deserved one, too, and the Rotary Club worked transparently alongside town officials and Public Works to deliver it.

Finally, will it be beneficial to all concerned? A public clock is a community anchor — a landmark, a meeting place, and a daily reminder of what a community can achieve when neighbors care for one another. To reduce a monument of volunteerism and remembrance down to an “advertisement” misses the point of civic good will entirely.

Southold’s rich 1640 history is well-preserved throughout our historic town. The Rotary clock adds a new chapter, marking the passage of time while honoring those who have spent decades making our community a better place.

Let us appreciate the clock for what it truly represents: a timeless gift of love to Southold.

Mark Miller

Cutchogue

Defective application

When we don’t even know who the farmer is, there is no right to farm. The Southold Town Planning Board overstepped its authority by accepting and processing an incomplete Site Plan application for a proposed industrial density poultry farm.

Section 4.08 (Alienability) of the Deed for the Development Rights Easement that the Town of Southold bought on Feb. 14, 2007, requires disclosure of “the full name(s) and mailing addresses of all transferees and the individual principals thereof.” On April 30, 2025, the seller’s failure to comply with these requirements to inform the Town of the purchaser’s identity made the purchase of 2340 Ackerly Pond Lane by 2340 Ackerly Pond LLC, defective.

The application filed by a purported representative of 2340 Ackerly Pond LLC, on Nov. 30, 2025, is incomplete and fatally defective in that it is missing the required “Agent Authorization.” This omission was not just a procedural irregularity; it was a non-waivable jurisdictional defect. The Planning Board did not, and does not, have any authority to process the site plan application.

Southold Town has not yet answered the demands made over three weeks ago to:

Immediately cease processing, reviewing and scheduling hearings for this application until the defect is cured.

Require the applicant to submit verifiable documentation proving Grant Callahan’s legal authority to bind 2340 Ackerly Pond LLC, along with a full disclosure of all principals.

Hold a de novo public hearing because the initial hearing was predicated on a legally deficient application

The Town of Southold has also not yet answered the FOIL request for the missing notice from the purchaser of the conservation easement.

When I heard some Jasmine Lane residents speaking at a Town Board meeting, I realized the proposed poultry farm was a potential threat to local people and the natural environment. After reviewing the record, it is clear to me that the Town of Southold is taking the side of the applicant and ignoring its legal duties to protect the property rights of the town (purchased with tax dollars), the property rights of adjacent property owners and public interests in the natural environment.

Hopefully, the town will reboot and will work with the local farming industry and with local residents instead of working for it and against them.

Benja Schwartz