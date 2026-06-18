Photo Gallery: Opening day of U.S. Open tees off at Shinnecock Hills

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Brooks Koepka smiles before his tee shot on the second hole before during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Jeff Haynes/USGA) Padraig Harrington plays a shot on the first hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Jeff Haynes/USGA) Jackson Herrington chips in his shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Kathryn Riley/USGA) Chandler Phillips plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Kathryn Riley/USGA) Daniel Berger plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Jeff Haynes/USGA) Chase Kyes plays a shot in the first fairway during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Jeff Haynes/USGA) James Nicholas plays the first ball on the first hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Kathryn Riley/USGA) Cooper Dossey plays his putt on the 14th hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Kathryn Riley/USGA) Scottie Scheffler reacts with his caddie, Ted Scott, on the fifth hole tee box during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Thursday. (Logan Whitton/USGA courtesy photo) Ludvig Åberg tees off from the 15th hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Thursday. (Dustin Satloff/USGA courtesy photo) Rory McIlroy reacts from the 15th hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Thursday. (Dustin Satloff/USGA courtesy photo) A young fan sits on her fathers shoulders along the course during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Thursday. (Kathryn Riley/USGA courtesy photo) J.J. Spaun lines up his putt with his caddie, Mark Carens, on the second hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Thursday. (Logan Whitton/USGA courtesy photo)