Hundreds of RHS students walk out in ICE protest

Over 200 Riverhead students gathered in protest of ICE activity. (Courtesy photo)

When Riverhead High School senior Oliver Earl heard one of his friends had been stopped by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shortly after Christmas, he felt unsettled.

This unease pushed him and his peers to organize an anti-ICE protest at the school last Friday, Jan. 16. More than 200 Riverhead High School students walked out during eighth period, assembling in the parking lot behind the school.

Oliver, an AP Scholar who has taken nine Advanced Placement courses during high school, said his friend was not arrested by ICE agents during the encounter on Hamilton Avenue on Dec. 29, but he couldn’t help but think of the worst scenario that could have happened.

“Just the idea of being stopped, having my friend be stopped, was scary to me,” Oliver said. “After what’s been going on across the country, there’s this increasing level of recklessness and control, as well as violence present in ICE.”

The youth-driven rally reflects a broader wave of anti-ICE protests nationwide, especially after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Oliver Earl felt compelled to speak out after a friend of his was stopped by officers. (Courtesy photo)

In recent months, ICE agents have been reported in Riverhead, creating anxiety in the community over reported arrests.

With help and a “final push” from fellow student Christian Seymour, the two activists created and distributed flyers, and planned out the event. Hispanic or Latino students make up around 64% of the approximately 1,900-student school, according to 2024 data from the New York State Education Department.

The peaceful demonstration was not organized or sanctioned by the school district, though officials allowed it to proceed. While the event was not open to the public, some community members gathered at the school’s perimeter in support.

School security personnel and Riverhead Police Department officers were present to ensure student safety. At least eight police vehicles were observed on or adjacent to school property, and the event proceeded without incident.

“I thought that the district respected our right to protest, they maintained their neutrality,” Oliver said. “The fact that they gave us the security and just the space in this was great — I thought that our talks were very productive.”

Students gathered peacefully toward the end of the school day. (Courtesy photo)

School officials sent out a news release to parents later Friday afternoon to make them aware of the protest.

“The students were made aware of the consequences for their actions in accordance with the district’s Student Code of Conduct prior to the walkout,” the statement read. “Classroom activities continued as usual during the demonstration.”

Oliver said he was not aware of any students facing disciplinary action after the protest.

“I hope to have inspired the immigrant community, and pretty honestly, the entire community here at Riverhead,” Oliver said. “I want people, citizens, immigrants to know they are safe together, they’re stronger together — they belong in America. I also want people to understand what ICE does is wrong … Their overreach of control and inhumane tactics is not what our community needs.”

Several students used a bullhorn to share personal stories during the rally, according to videos obtained by Tu Prensa Local.

“My parents came from Guatemala and El Salvador,” Brittany Ortiz López said, according to the videos first reported by RiverheadLocal. “At the ripe age of 18, they came to this country, leaving their families behind, in the hopes of finding new opportunities here. But for ICE to try to take these opportunities from them is not fair at all.”

Eric Gabrielsen said his mother came to the U.S. 27 years ago.

“She is the hardest working person I know,” he said in the video. “We should not have to live in fear.”