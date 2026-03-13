Manorville pet dealer charged with 23 counts of animal neglect

A search on March 9 found that Mr. Kowal had 26 dogs on the premises. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

A Manorville pet dealer faces nearly two dozen counts of animal neglect after a state inspection found dogs on his property without adequate food, water and other basic care, officials said.

John Kowal, 57, failed to provide vital care for the animals for more than 12 successive hours, in violation of state law, according to charges filed Wednesday, March 11, by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s BEAST unit. The 23 misdemeanor counts carry a maximum penalty of one year in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Mr. Kowal — who operates Blue Ribbon Puppies at 58 River Road — pleaded not guilty after being arraigned in Riverhead Justice Court. The state-licensed pet dealer is due back in court with a private attorney on March 24.

He had 26 dogs on the premises on March 9, according to filings by the BEAST unit detective who signed the charges. Riverhead and Suffolk County police, along with Suffolk County Animal Control officers, were present at the property for several hours that day.

The barking of several dogs could be heard from the street during the search.

Riverhead Police, Suffolk County Police and animal control were at the River Road residence on March 9. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

The Feb. 24 inspection found seven critical violations of minimum standards of care and two general violations, which are outlined in Section 401 of the state’s Agriculture and Markets Law, according to court records.

The general violations listed in the report were: an exercise plan not properly documented, records not maintained for all animals and seven dogs without licenses.

He was arrested and released on field appearance tickets on March 9 and was due in court the next day. When he failed to appear, Riverhead Town Justice Lori Hulse issued an arrest warrant.

The judge ordered pretrial supervision by the Suffolk County Probation Department, beginning Thursday, March 12.

It is not the first time Mr. Kowal has run into legal hot water. More than a decade ago, Riverhead Town and Mr. Kowal were also at odds, when officials considered legal action against him, saying he had been illegally breeding and selling dogs from his home.

No charges were ever filed with Riverhead Justice Court.