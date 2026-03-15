Blotter: Three arrested for alleged petit larceny

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests during the week from March 1 through March 7:

Jeremy Toney of Mastic Beach, 29; Leslie Alvarado of Riverhead, 20; and Mellissa Tricoche of Riverhead, 59, were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Ms. Tricoche was charged with three counts.

Jose Canel Suruy of Riverhead, 34; Luis Top Tocay of Riverhead, 30; Benjamin Brummerloh of Farmingville, 24; and Amilcar Carreto Lopez of Riverhead, 31, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated. Mr. Carreto Lopez was charged under Leandra’s Law.

Hector Perez Rodriguez of Riverhead, 38, was arrested for alleged aggravated DWI with a prior.

Jorge Valdez Hernandez of Riverhead, 26, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation.

Lissbeth Caceres of Riverhead, 25, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Victor Garcia Reyes of Riverhead, 24, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.

Marquise Hatcher of Riverhead, 24, was arrested for alleged obstruction of government administration.

Jessica Roberts, 44, and Ladislav Ruc, 43, both of Hampton Bays, were arrested on bench warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.