Blotter: Cops level cornucopia of charges

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from May 24 to May 30:

Riverhead resident Tammy Robinkoff, 60, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Riverhead residents Brian Green, 58, and Andrew Kust, 40; Matthew Solis of East Hampton, 23; and Suzanne Melzer of Wading River, 41, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Karen Krisko of Mastic, 47, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Edwin Sebastian Felix of Riverhead, 21, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Mohammad Bhuiyanof Jackson Heights, 42, was arrested for alleged endangering the welfare of a child.

Jorge Melgar Rodriguez of Mastic Beach, 34, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Dimas Cartagena Menjivar of Brentwood, 48, was arrested for an alleged vehicle and traffic law violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent