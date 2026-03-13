2025 People of the Year awards ceremony: in their words

Gary Karlson, from left, Toqui Torchun, Frank Mancini and Doug Corwin accept their 2025 People of the Year awards. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

The Riverhead News-Review’s 2025 People of the Year were honored at a ceremony Wednesday evening at the Riverhead Fire Department. Surrounded by friends and family, the honorees expressed heartfelt appreciation and thanked the many people who helped them along the way.

The editorial team, which selects the recipients each year, was proud to present the awards — now entering their third decade — and spend time with so many people who make Riverhead a wonderful place to live and work.

Photos by Ana Borruto; videos by Nicole Wagner

2025 Community Leader of The Year: Toqui Terchun When crisis strikes or voices feel diminished, sometimes all it takes is a community champion who is willing to stand up, demand answers and make sure the voices of those who feel ignored are heard. For the Calverton community, that champion is Toqui Terchun. For her relentless advocacy on environmental protection, quality-of-life issues and community empowerment, Toqui Terchun was the Riverhead News-Review’s 2025 Community Leader of the Year.

2025 Sports Person of the Year: Rich Vlacci Jr. Homegrown talent breeds homegrown commitment. When Rich Vlacci Jr. took over the Riverhead varsity softball program in 2024, he knew that group of girls had a chance to do something special. The team had just lost in the Suffolk County Class AAA semifinals after having an up-and-down season. He adopted the mantra, “Job’s not finished,” and the players really took to that. Although he wasn’t in attendance Wednesday, for transforming Riverhead’s softball program into a championship contender and bringing out the best in every player through his positive coaching philosophy, Rich Vlacci Jr. was the Riverhead News-Review’s 2025 Sports Person of the Year.

2025 Educator of the Year: Gary Karlson Principal Gary Karlson lives in the district and his children attend school there. He has taught or been an administrator at each of its elementary schools, bringing along his long list of initiatives throughout his career. His commitment to the children of Riverhead has left a mark across each building. For his dedication to his schools, his staff members and his students, as well as for the efficiency, empathy and ingenuity with which he operates day in and day out, the Riverhead News-Review chose Gary Karlson as its 2025 Educator of the Year.

2025 Public Servant of the Year: Frank Mancini When Frank Mancini took over as Riverhead Water District superintendent in 2019, he inherited a century-old system with deferred maintenance, aging infrastructure and growing contamination threats. Six years later, he’s secured millions in funding for modernization and become a leading voice in the fight for clean water on the North Fork. For his willingness to take on the pressure, building a strong, dedicated staff at the Riverhead Water District and fighting for clean water access, Frank Mancini was named the Riverhead News-Review’s 2025 Public Servant of the Year.

2025 Business of the Year: Jeff Schaeffer and Kasandra Watkins Schaeffer of Mugs on Main When Eastenders closed on Riverhead’s Main Street some 15 years ago, those who frequented the beloved java joint mourned losing their third place. Luckily, in 2023, Mugs on Main filled that void. For being community builders, contributing to the downtown’s revitalization and their commitment to giving back beyond a cup of joe, Jeff Schaeffer and Kasandra Watkins Schaeffer of Mugs on Main were named the Riverhead News-Review’s 2025 Businesspeople of the Year.