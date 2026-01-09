2025 Public Servant of the Year: Frank Mancini

Riverhead Water District superintendent Frank Mancini has been named Riverhead News-Review’s 2025 Public Servant of the Year. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

When Frank Mancini took over as Riverhead Water District superintendent in 2019, he inherited a century-old system with deferred maintenance, aging infrastructure and growing contamination threats.

Six years later, he’s secured millions in funding for modernization and become a leading voice in the fight for clean water on the North Fork.

Mr. Mancini understands that when it comes to providing access to clean water, he is not in the business of taking risks. It is a significant responsibility to maintain water supply; every regulatory decision has to be carefully considered.

From the outside, the Riverhead Water District was somewhat uncharted territory for Mr. Mancini, who took the helm after his well-respected predecessor Mark Conklin retired.

However, drawing on his experience working with the Suffolk County Water Authority and Brookhaven National Lab, he formed his crew and got to work.

“I didn’t know anyone in Riverhead. I didn’t know much about it, and I decided to come and it was really a blessing,” Mr. Mancini said in a recent interview. “I’m close with the former superintendents, I take advice, I listen to a lot of people and I’m willing to listen to anybody — particularly people with more experience than myself.”

To modernize the water district’s systems and combat groundwater contamination, Mr. Mancini secured funding for a $2.35 million plan for electrical improvements at Plant No. 7, located at the northwestern corner of Fresh Pond Road in Calverton.

He also obtained approval for a 2,800-linear-foot water main extension for the Forge Road area in Calverton, which would extend service to 70 mobile homes and 14 single-family residences currently receiving potable drinking water from private wells.

Beyond major capital projects, the district operates on a 24-7 basis, and Mr. Mancini credited Dan Keller and Ben Godzieba for their effective leadership of the water district’s outside and operational teams.

From fixing water main breaks in the middle of the night to identifying damaged hydrants in the winter months, he said they are usually working around the clock.

“A huge thing with Frank is the improvements we did to the whole Riverhead system,” said Mr. Godzieba. “We’ve had an issue in the past with meeting demand … [he] ended up changing the rates to pay for those changes, [and it] also shied [people] away from unnecessary use. It’s a lot less worrisome to know you actually have the supply to meet demand.”

As a member of the Calverton Restoration Advisory Board, Mr. Mancini advocates and pushes for the U.S. Navy’s cleanup of contamination at the former Grumman site. He also meets regularly with representatives of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation about how they can put on more pressure to resolve this issue.

In discussions and public forums about the controversial North Fork pipeline project, Mr. Mancini provides insight and information to help the public better understand the gravity of the SCWA’s proposed project.

“He’s got no ego — whatever problems there are, we work on them together and push through whatever has to be done, to get it done,” said Councilman Bob Kern, who works closely with Mr. Mancini. “He doesn’t want to see anybody without water.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Mancini has learned the importance of building allies and, even in disagreements, finding a way to meet in the middle. He is passionate about water conservation and feels it is important to be accessible and transparent with the public.

“I learned so much from the people before me, and I always try to teach that to my staff now,” Mr. Mancini said in a recent interview. “You never let yourself be exploited, but never worry about doing too much work, because the one thing no one can take away from you is your experience.”

For his willingness to take on the pressure, building a strong, dedicated staff at the Riverhead Water District and fighting for clean water access, Frank Mancini has been named the Riverhead News-Review’s 2025 Public Servant of the Year.

Previous Winners

2024: Mike Zaleski and the Riverhead Highway Department

2023: Diane Wilhelm

2022: Steve Shauger & Kristy Verity

2021: Dawn Thomas

2019: Allen Smith

2018: Dashan Briggs

2017: Richard Ligon

2016: Tom Lateulere

2015: Susan Wilk

2014: Carl James

2013: Dennis Cavanagh

2012: Ed Romaine

2011: George Woodson

2010: Robert Brown

2009: Barbara Grattan

2008: Liz Stokes

2007: Michael Reichel

2006: Gary Pendzick

2005: The Riverhead Ambulance Corps

2004: Richard Wines

2003: Ken Testa

2002: “KeySpan Coalition”

2001: Ed Densieski

2000: Judge Richard Ehlers

1999: Barbara Blass

1998: Vicki Staciwo

1997: Lenard Makowski

1996: Buildings & Grounds

1995: Jack Hansen

1994: Jim Stark

1993: Rick Hanley

1992: Lawyer Jackson

1991: Andrea Lohneiss

1990: Monique Gablenz

1989: George Bartunek

1988: Patricia Tormey