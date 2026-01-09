2025 Businesspeople of the Year: Jeff Schaeffer and Kasandra Watkins Schaeffer

Jeff Schaeffer, holding the couple’s son Henry, and Kasandra Watkins-Schaeffer have been named the Riverhead News-Review’s 2025 Businesspeople of the Year (Nicholas Grasso file photo).

“Third places” are not only spaces where one can venture away from home or work for a while, but they are the driving forces of community building. They allow for fruitful conversation, combat loneliness, aid in fostering civic life and create a sense of belonging.

When Eastenders closed on Riverhead’s Main Street some 15 years ago, those who frequented the beloved java joint mourned losing their third place. Luckily, in 2023, Mugs on Main filled that void.

Kasandra Watkins Schaeffer and her husband, Jeff Schaeffer, have succeeded in curating the warm, welcoming neighborhood hub the two food industry experts set out to open at 33 East Main St. nearly three years ago.

Ms. Watkins Schaeffer, a certified coffee master, curated Mugs on Main’s menu of traditional coffee shop favorites, a long list of signature lattes and now espresso-based cocktails. The food options range from morning bites to lunch offerings such as sandwiches and flatbreads. Many of the pastries, desserts and snacks are sourced from local vendors.

Local art cycles through the shop’s walls and paintings by Mr. Schaeffer’s late mother fill the back portion of the space. Also in the back, a tiny living-room-type area that adds to the homey feel.

Mugs on Main has all the elements of a quintessential third place: It is the ideal spot for a first date, a go-to for informal business meetings or networking events, a cozy environment during all seasons and a fun atmosphere for bingo, open mic nights, trivia and other community events.

“My son, my cousins and a couple of my middle-aged friends, we play Pokemon together — we usually meet with a lot of other Pokemon players in the back of Mugs [on Main],” said Jules Devito, a frequent patron. “I’ve been looking for that third space for a long time.”

Most importantly, it is a judgment-free place where anyone is welcome, and giving back is a crucial piece of Mugs on Main’s mission.

With the national SNAP program in danger and food insecurity on the rise, Ms. Watkins Schaeffer makes sure a free, hot meal is always ready and waiting at the coffee shop through its Pay it Forward board.

Since starting this initiative two years ago, Mugs on Main has fed or caffeinated at least 500 people. On average, the store is giving out 10 to 20 meals a month thanks to an influx of community contributions.

“Part of the heart of what our core is and loves is community, and to bring the community together,” Ms. Watkins Schaeffer said in a recent interview. “This is just our way of reaching out to those that can’t come in to buy their own coffee — they can still feel a part of the Riverhead community because the community is taking care of itself.”

Brienne Ahearn complimented Mugs on Main’s investment in taking care of the community and showing up when people are in need. In addition to the Pay it Forward initiative, Mugs on Main has hosted several fundraisers for local nonprofits and donated to area schools, Ms. Ahearn said.

“They cater to everyone, no matter how much money is in your pocket. They’re not just looking at you as patrons, they are looking at you as people,” she said. “I think they understand that local businesses, education, housing and all of those things are related, and make a strong community.”

Liz O’Shaughnessy, executive director of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, recognized the business owners’ philanthropy in the community and noted their kindness and generosity towards their employees as well.

“When people put their heart and soul and their life savings into a place, it’s really hard to make a go of it — and then to put all your energy and resources into taking care of other people is pretty amazing,” Ms. O’Shaughnessy said. “I just wish them continued success.”

For being community builders, contributing to the downtown’s revitalization and their commitment to giving back beyond a cup of joe, Jeff Schaeffer and Kasandra Watkins Schaeffer of Mugs on Main have been named the Riverhead News-Review’s 2025 Businesspeople of the Year.

